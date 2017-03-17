UK pension funds pour £31bn into gilts in 2016

Last year, UK pension funds put the highest level of money into domestic government debt since 1963, in an attempt to shield their assets from heightened political uncertainty and market turmoil.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, published on Thursday, UK pension funds put £31bn into gilts in 2016.

The independent producer of official statistics said UK schemes’ shift towards gilts was probably “an attempt to avoid the relative volatility of equity markets”.

At the same time, institutional investors including insurers, trusts and pension funds, pulled money from riskier assets such as equities and overseas assets last year.

These large investors withdrew £22bn from UK corporate bonds and equities, and £45bn from overseas assets.

The statistics body said the movement out of overseas assets may have been related to the volatility of the pound last year, which caused greater “financial uncertainty” for investors.

Britain’s decision to leave the EU last June put heavy pressure on the pound, which fell to a 31-year low against the dollar following the Brexit vote. The pound is now worth around $1.22, down from around $1.40 one year ago.

However, Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management, the UK fund company, said some investors bought UK government debt to compensate for the fact that “gilt yields plunged” last year, which increased their liabilities.

Gilts pay a fixed, predictable amount that reduces the risk from moves in interest rates for pension funds. “It is not a risk-off trade. [It is] not because they thought stocks were unattractive,” Mr Greetham said.

Overall, large UK investors pulled £40bn from equity and bond markets last year, the first net annual outflow from asset markets since the ONS began tracking these institutions in 1987.



The other times large UK investors moved en masse out of bond and equity markets were in the third quarter of 2001, when the September 11 terrorist attacks took place, and the fourth quarter of 2008, at the start of the global financial crisis.

Most of last year’s withdrawals were due to insurers pulling £27bn from asset markets, although pension funds also reduced their market exposure over the final six months of 2016.

David Robbins, a senior consultant at Willis Towers Watson, the investment consultancy, said: “I am struggling to see what the right explanation is.”