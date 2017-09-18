Yorkshire devolution deal scuppered by local rivalries

Local rivalries in South Yorkshire caused the collapse of a £900m devolution deal on Monday, dealing a severe blow to government efforts to devolve power from Whitehall to the English regions.

Doncaster and Barnsley pulled out of the Sheffield City Region deal after a brief, heated meeting of council leaders. Their decision could leave Sheffield and Rotherham to elect a new metro mayor next year whose only extra power will be to regulate buses.

The original plan would have given the region £30m in funding annually for the next 30 years and greater control of spending in areas including economic development, training and transport.

Devolution of spending over areas such as transport and skills has been a major part of the “Northern Powerhouse” and “Midlands Engine” projects to revitalise deprived industrial regions. However, so far only six areas have elected metro mayors, despite government hopes to have dozens spearheading its growth plans.

The two towns instead want to join a mooted pan-Yorkshire deal stretching from Leeds to North Yorkshire and Hull. But Sajid Javid, the communities secretary, made a doomed attempt to save the Sheffield deal by making clear it was the only one on the table.

We just thought people in Yorkshire hated everyone else, we didn’t realise they hated each other so much

Mr Javid expressed scepticism about the so-called “One Yorkshire” plan in a letter to all Yorkshire authorities last week, and warned that Barnsley and Doncaster would be unable to join in any pan-Yorkshire deal.

Yorkshire infighting also frustrated former prime minister David Cameron. After a proposal for the area around Leeds stalled in 2015, he was recorded saying “We just thought people in Yorkshire hated everyone else, we didn’t realise they hated each other so much.”

The South Yorkshire deal was among the first to be signed but has been repeatedly delayed by political wrangling. The Derbyshire town of Chesterfield and the Bassetlaw district in Nottinghamshire have already pulled out of the plan.

Sheffield, the biggest city, annoyed the dissident authorities by lobbying to divert the route of HS2, the new high speed rail line. It fought successfully to scrap a station at Meadowhall, nearer Barnsley and Doncaster, in favour of a stop at its own central station.

Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley council, said “a lot’s changed” since he signed the original deal. He also said the money was not as attractive as first thought because of government conditions.

In a statement with Ros Jones, mayor of Doncaster, earlier this month, he said: “A ‘One Yorkshire’ devolution solution would place our great county in its rightful position; at the top table, with a powerful voice and the ability to drive real economic change for the benefit of our people, our businesses and our communities.”

Most leaders of big businesses back the Sheffield deal. But Doncaster chamber of commerce members have come out heavily in favour of One Yorkshire.

The Sheffield City Region combined authority said a mayoral election will go ahead in May 2018.

“This mayor will chair the combined authority, have equivalent voting rights to existing local authorities at its meetings, and also have some powers relating to bus franchising,” it said.