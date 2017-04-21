Wing women v fly boys

Men mostly flew holidaymakers home from Easter breaks. Women typically served them drinks. Mandatory publication of gender pay gaps, which begins from this month in the UK, will highlight the division of labour in air transport. Airlines will probably sit at the bottom of league tables for pay parity within business.

All the world’s female captains would fit comfortably on to a single Airbus A380, according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots. This is curious. Flying an aircraft is a respectable, responsible job, like medicine or law, where women are increasingly represented. Pay is decent. An experienced captain earns upward of £100,000 per year, reports the British Airline Pilots Association.

Female pilots account for a dire 6 per cent of the total for economic and cultural reasons. Historically, airlines recruited pilots trained at state expense during air force careers. Role models are few, beyond such pioneers as Amy Johnson. And flying means long absences from home — though working as a steward does, too.

A proxy for the industry pay gap is provided by easyJet. As part of a drive to recruit more women pilots, the budget airline voluntarily disclosed that female employees earn 65 per cent less on average than men. Schroders, a proxy for male-dominated fund management, has a salary gap of 33 per cent. Mandatory disclosure will help narrow the divide. But cultural change is also needed before a woman’s voice announcing “this is your captain speaking” raises no eyebrows.

