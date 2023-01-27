UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will on Friday take on rightwing Tory MPs by rejecting calls for big tax cuts in his Budget, Brazil and Argentina’s leftwing leaders push ahead with common currency plan despite questions over unequal benefits, and Nigeria has begun a high-stakes attempt at London’s High Court to overturn an $11bn arbitration award.

Jeremy Hunt to defy rightwing Tory MPs by rejecting calls for Budget tax cuts

Economists question South American currency plan

Nigeria begins UK court bid to overturn $11bn arbitration award

