Ukraine and Israel vie for EU’s attention
Toyota says it is close to being able to mass produce next-generation solid-state batteries, and the European Union is trying to juggle support for Ukraine and Israel. Plus, start up companies in Israel are being put to the test due to the war with Hamas.
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson, Kasia Broussalian and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
