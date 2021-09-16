Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Rachman Review news.
Canada’s upcoming election could bring a change in leadership
Gideon talks to Darrell Bricker, author of several books on Canadian politics and CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, about Canada’s upcoming federal election. With the vote opening on September 20th, the two discuss what led to this early election, the campaign debates and whether Canada is on the brink of a major political shift.
