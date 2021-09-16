Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon talks to Darrell Bricker, author of several books on Canadian politics and CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, about Canada’s upcoming federal election. With the vote opening on September 20th, the two discuss what led to this early election, the campaign debates and whether Canada is on the brink of a major political shift.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.