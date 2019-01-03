Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

This week saw the anniversary of the introduction of Mifid II, a set of EU-wide rules aimed at making markets more transparent. But these rules have had some unintended consequences. Stephen Morris, the FT's European banking correspondent, discusses their impact on the financial analyst profession withs Cat Rutter Pooley.


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Cat Rutter Pooley, FastFT reporter and Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent.  Producer: Fiona Symon


