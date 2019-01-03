Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week saw the anniversary of the introduction of Mifid II, a set of EU-wide rules aimed at making markets more transparent. But these rules have had some unintended consequences. Stephen Morris, the FT's European banking correspondent, discusses their impact on the financial analyst profession withs Cat Rutter Pooley.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Cat Rutter Pooley, FastFT reporter and Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon



