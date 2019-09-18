TOPSHOT - This photo taken on August 31, 2019 shows protester 'Ryan' (C) warding off tear gas with fellow protesters outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. - The 19-year-old bespectacled student is one of what Hong Kong protesters have dubbed "the braves" -- hardline pro-democracy activists who have embraced violence and specialise in fighting police. Hong Kong's unprecedented protests were sparked by a proposed bill allowing extraditions to the authoritarian mainland. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) / To gow with AFP story Hong Kong-China-politics-unrest-protesters, FOCUS by Yan ZhaoLILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images
There is a direct link between Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, now bidding for the London Stock Exchange, and civil disturbances in Hong Kong (“The obstacles to a London deal”, The Big Read, September 14). HKEX is not only Hong Kong government-controlled via the appointment of directors and a preselection system for board posts. It has a monopoly on all stock, bond, commodity, futures and derivatives trading and clearing. Enjoying no competition, its margins are outrageously high. Thanks to the financial sector insiders dominating its board, it has successfully fought against allowing the regulator to control listing rules. This has been to their profit at the expense of the investing public.

HKEX is, in short, one of the many monopolies and oligopolies that rule the economy here and are a major ingredient in the current disaffection. This has been growing for years but has gone unnoticed by those, mostly rich or foreign, who have been happy to benefit from low taxes and opaque disclosure while Hong Kong’s majority pay in the price of goods, services and feeble investor protection. HKEX and its ilk have no place in a world of open competition.

Philip Bowring
Hong Kong

