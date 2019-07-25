Boris Johnson on Thursday hinted that he will run a more liberal immigration regime, as he distanced himself from Theresa May’s target of cutting annual net migration to the “tens of thousands” and expressed interest in an amnesty for illegal immigrants.

The new prime minister told the House of Commons that the UK must “continue to attract the brightest and best talent from around the world”, adding he wanted to introduce an Australia-style points-based system for visas for skilled overseas workers.

Mr Johnson said he would ask the government’s Migration Advisory Committee to review the Australia system “as the first step of a radical rewriting of our immigration system”.

Asked about the 100,000 annual target for net migration, which was proposed by former prime minister David Cameron in 2010 but has never been met, Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said he “wasn’t interested in a numbers game”.

The move was welcomed by business leaders. Matthew Fell, CBI chief UK policy director, said: “Scrapping the net migration target is hugely welcome and sends a decisive signal to the world that the UK is open for business.

“A focus on need, not numbers, will ensure the UK can access vital skills and labour to grow the economy. Business looks forward to working with the government to design a new immigration system that commands public confidence.”

Some experts queried what Mr Johnson meant by a points-based system for visas for overseas workers.

“A points-based system doesn’t mean much in itself,” said Marley Morris, director for immigration at the Institute for Public Policy Research, a think-tank.

“It could be very restrictive, it could be liberal. It appeals to people who are concerned about migration, but it has a liberal ring to it, which is probably the message Boris Johnson wants to communicate.”

A spokesperson for the Migration Advisory Committee said “we look forward to receiving more details” about Mr Johnson’s request to review the Australian points-based visa system.

Mr Johnson also expressed interest in an amnesty for illegal immigrants when it was raised in the Commons by Labour MP Rupa Huq.

He said it was important to “look at our arrangements for people who have lived and worked here for a long time” but do not have the right documents.

When he was London mayor, Mr Johnson called for an amnesty for illegal immigrants.

Mr Johnson also said in his Commons statement that the 3.2m EU nationals living in the UK would have “the absolute certainty of the right to live and remain” in Britain after Brexit.