Specification:

Power and Borders

Xi Jinping to test limits of friendship with Putin on Russia state visit

Outline the range of factors which may test Xi Jinping’s relationship with Vladimir Putin

Examine how China’s relationship with Russia affects the geopolitical faultlines outlined in the article

‘China is a key player in global governance’, Discuss

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun