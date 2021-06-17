The US central bank’s move is based on new predictions of faster growth and sharply higher inflation

Federal Reserve officials expect to start raising US interest rates in 2023, Toshiba’s latest corporate crisis is a scandal over efforts to thwart activist shareholders, and the appointment of 32-year-old Big Tech critic, Lina Khan, as chair of the US Federal Trade Commission signals tougher antitrust enforcement.





Fed signals first rate rise will come in 2023

Big Tech critic Lina Khan to lead US competition regulator

Toshiba board’s chair rebuffs calls to quit over governance scandal

Podcaster turned tech investor raises $140m fund

