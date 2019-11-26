China has launched its largest-ever dollar-denominated government bond in a $6bn fundraising that drew substantial interest from yield-starved global investors and provides a reference point for the pricing of Chinese companies’ international debt.

The bond offering from China’s Ministry of Finance marked the biggest dollar-denominated treasury issuance from the country on record, according to Dealogic data, and offered investors a chance to buy into higher-yielding debt backed directly by Beijing.

Samuel Fischer, head of China onshore debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank, one of the banks leading the deal, said the offering had allowed China’s finance ministry to build out its range of dollar-denominated debt, giving it “a solid track record as regular issuer in the international market”.

The bonds carried maturities of three, five, 10 and 20 years with yields between 0.35 and 0.7 percentage points above US Treasury bonds of the same maturities, according to terms viewed by the Financial Times. That gave a yield on China’s 10-year bond of 2.3 per cent.

The dollar debt also arrives after a trio of euro-denominated government bonds from China that raised €4bn earlier this month. They were the first such deal in 15 years and attracted €20bn worth of orders from investors. One person familiar with the dollar deal said it drew similar levels of demand.

The offering comes as a long-running global bull market in bonds shows signs of slowing. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries are up 0.3 percentage points since early September, reflecting a drop in prices, as fears of a global recession and further escalation in the US-China trade war have eased.

Alicia García Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, noted that the dollar debt offering had come at the same time as signs of worsening financial health for Chinese companies. The move by Beijing, she added, would provide a quality benchmark to help put a floor under pricing by Chinese issuers — particularly those such as property developers, which are heavily leveraged and face a wave of debt maturities in 2020.

“You can see clearly they are trying to accommodate additional issuance in the offshore market,” she said.

China returned to the dollar bond market in 2017 after a decade-and-a-half absence with $2bn of issuance, followed by an offering of $3bn last year, both times selling bonds with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years.

Other joint lead managers and joint bookrunners included Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corporation, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole, CTBC Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered.