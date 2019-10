Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson makes a new attempt to win parliament’s backing for his Brexit deal on Monday, UK officials say a Russian cyberattack unit “masqueraded” as Iranian hackers to lead attacks against 35 countries and Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters is planning to accept a voluntary pay cut in response to a dispute over his pension allowance. Plus, Canadians will go to the polls in a general election today. FT contributor Jason Kirby reports on what is at stake for prime minister Justin Trudeau.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.