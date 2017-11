Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The answer, according to a study commissioned by the charity Help Musicians UK, has found that the answer is yes, if you are a professional musician working in unsympathetic conditions. Dr George Musgrave, one of the study's authors, talks to Darren Dodd about the findings.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS