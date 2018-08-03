Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

President Donald Trump’s determination to abandon the tenets of 70-odd years of US foreign policy has caused foreboding in capitals around the world. Nowhere more so, perhaps, than in Beijing. Only this week we learned that Mr Trump is proposing to double tariffs on more than $200bn of Chinese imports to the US.

As Philip Stephens points out in his column, Xi Jinping’s China is unaccustomed to such pressure. For a decade or so, it has largely been left alone, so keen were western governments to have a slice of the Chinese market. But, Philip argues, the short-term pain Mr Trump is inflicting disguises the likely long-term strategic gains for Beijing.

Chinese policymakers have long had a grand design for global primacy. In launching his all-out assault on the postwar multilateral order, Mr Trump is inadvertently lending them a helping hand.

Megan Greene, argues that profound structural changes in financial markets over the past decade, particularly the growth of passive investing, are storing up trouble.

Chris Giles gets into the summer spirit by drawing our attention to the “graph of doom”, which pinpoints the moment when UK public spending on essential services will make other expenditure impossible.

Elizabeth Pollitzer notes that the vast bulk of medical research is done on men and argues that this is a problem, given what we now know about the role of sex difference in the aetiology of various diseases.

Voters left without a party worthy of their support— letter from Andrew Allott

The Conservative party is leading us down a path that seems certain to diminish prosperity and threaten peace. Labour has been taken over by the same doctrinaire extremists that made the party unelectable in the 1980s. And because of first-past-the-post the other parties are insignificant. A broad swath of informed voters is left with no party worthy of our support. The uncomfortable truth is we would be far less likely to have reached this position with proportional representation and coalition government, or with a one-party state, or even a dictatorship.

Comment by JJSS in response to After Trump, the GOP must accept a new kind of Republicanism

Trump is “paternalistic” in the sense that a Mafia boss is. He has a strong hold on his family, demanding utter obedience. He recruits the weak and morally compromised to work for him. He appeals to the lowest moral common denominator with strong racist and misogynistic propaganda. He plays the strong man with democratically elected leaders and sucks up to other mafia boss types. He throws around threats to play to his audience but backs down quietly. Do not be tempted to dignify him with classic political analyses.

Nothing surreptitious about the NaMo app— letter from Bhaskar Mukherjee

As an Indian and a user of Narendra Modi’s app, I welcome this method of data analytics compared with the surreptitious profiling of caste and the manipulation of voters. The NaMo app is downloaded and used on a voluntary basis by the millions of young people in India who support Mr Modi’s premiership and his efforts in providing India a clean, transformative and corruption-free administration as opposed to the dynastic governments of the past, riddled with vested interests and mired in corruption.

