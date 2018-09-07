Thank you for your help!

Optional: help us by adding the time

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

© Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Hindu festivities A child sits on a doorstep dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh

© Jiji Press/AFP/Getty

After the storm Damaged vehicles left in the trail of a storm surge and strong winds caused by typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya. The typhoon is the most powerful storm to have hit Japan in a quarter of a century

© Lynn Bo Bo/EPA/EFE

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they prepare to leave the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar. They were sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of violating a state secrets act while working on a story

© Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty

Celebration Indian members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Mumbai celebrate the Supreme Court decision to legalise gay sex

© AFP/Getty

History in flames A fire engulfs the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, wiping out a 200-year-old collection of priceless artefacts ranging from Egyptian mummies to recordings of extinct indigenous languages

On point Serena Williams celebrates match point against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a quarter final at the US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York

© Jack Taylor/Reuters

Brexit protest Demonstrators outside Downing Street protest against Theresa May’s Chequers plan for leaving the EU. The prime minister’s handling of Brexit negotiations has been criticised by former Bank of England governor Mervyn King

© Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Shining a light An illuminated Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucón town, Chile

© Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Dressed to impress Young cadets examine their uniforms before a ceremony on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kiev. Ukraine marks Knowledge Day as the traditional beginning of the academic year

© Steven Senne/AP

Pressley wins primary Boston city councillor Ayanna Pressley celebrates being elected to the US Congress in Massachusetts after beating Michael Capuano

© Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Safe haven A man looks at the opening of a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria

© David Hume Kennerly/AFP

Final journey Cindy McCain lays her head on the casket of her husband Senator John McCain during his burial service at the cemetery at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland