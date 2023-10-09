US High School Economics class: It’s up to governments to declutter space
Specification:
Externalities
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
It’s up to governments to declutter space
Explain how space debris is a tragedy of the commons problem
What are some possible solutions to this externality problem?
In your view, which solution is most promising? Why?
Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox
