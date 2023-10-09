Simply sign up to the FT Schools myFT Digest -- delivered directly to your inbox.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

Externalities

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

It’s up to governments to declutter space

Explain how space debris is a tragedy of the commons problem

What are some possible solutions to this externality problem?

In your view, which solution is most promising? Why?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox