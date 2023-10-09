© Andy Carter
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Externalities

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

It’s up to governments to declutter space

  • Explain how space debris is a tragedy of the commons problem

  • What are some possible solutions to this externality problem? 

  • In your view, which solution is most promising? Why? 

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.