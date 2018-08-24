In the course of just one day, Donald Trump suffered the two most dramatic setbacks since he became president: Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager, and Michael Cohen, his estranged personal lawyer, were both convicted on Tuesday on eight counts each. It was Mr Trump’s worst moment yet — and the best so far for Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in US politics. Yet Fox News, Mr Trump’s most loyal media backer, gave more airtime over the following 24 hours to a single homicide in Iowa. The victim, Mollie Tibbetts, was a white Christian. Her alleged killer, Cristhian Rivera, was a Mexican illegal immigrant.

Those split screens exposed America’s visceral divisions. Liberals and most independents believe Mr Trump is heading for a Watergate-style denouement — or that he at least deserves to be; most conservatives believe the US president is a victim of the system that is also rigged against them.

Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating the Russian collusion allegations, has brought charges against several of Donald Trump's associates © Reuters

Such polarisation limits the past’s usefulness as a guide to today’s morass. Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 ahead of a bipartisan vote on his impeachment, had approval ratings of just 24 per cent when he left office. Mr Trump’s ratings have remained steady at between 40-45 per cent in the past year. Among Republican voters, Mr Trump’s rating is almost 90 per cent.

The growing list of people once close to Mr Trump who are now proven criminals appears not to have shifted public opinion. Many, such as Mr Manafort, have known the president for decades. By contrast, few of Nixon’s acolytes had a history of crime. Figures such as John Dean, the White House counsel under Nixon who turned against the president and was accused this week by Mr Trump of being a “rat”, were convicted of crimes carried out at Nixon’s behest. It is hard to know what would shift Mr Trump’s base against him.

“Democrats need to get Michael Cohen on television to testify against Trump like Dean did against Nixon,” says Bruce Fein, a constitutional lawyer, who was a young legal aide in the Nixon administration and who helped write the “Bork memos” on the president’s liability. “Unless it happens on TV, it hasn’t happened. Of course, they would have to improve Cohen’s mannerisms and make him contrite. Right now he sounds too much like Trump.”

Articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon were approved with the backing of some Republicans, but the Senate is now more sharply polarised © AP

The biggest variable is the outcome of the midterm congressional elections . There are just 75 days to go before that vote. A Democratic victory would probably result in impeachment proceedings. If Republicans managed to cling on — against the odds — Mr Trump would get a reprieve. Polls suggest that Democrats are likely to win the House of Representatives, where they need to pick up 23 seats. But they are swimming against a strong economy, with unemployment now at just 3.9 per cent.

Moreover, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader, will find it increasingly hard to stop fellow Democrats from vowing impeachment on the hustings. Such talk could motivate higher Republican turnout. Steven Bannon, Mr Trump’s former chief strategist, has said the best thing that could happen would be if the election turned into a referendum on impeachment.

“That would play right into Republican hands,” says Charlie Black, a veteran Republican consultant, who in 1980 co-founded Black Manafort, the lobbying firm he set up with Paul Manafort (Mr Black declined to talk about his former partner). “Trump is a uniquely polarising figure in American history. That both works for Democrats and against them.”

Trump supporters at a rally in West Virginia last week. The president's lawyers say he cannot be indicted for crimes that took place before he took office

The other critical variable is what Mr Trump does between now and polling day. Mr Mueller has been careful to avoid the mistakes of his predecessors. Kenneth Starr, who led the probe into Bill Clinton, which resulted in his 1998 impeachment and acquittal by the US Senate, was criticised for having gone on fishing expeditions in his zeal to bring Mr Clinton down. James Comey, the former FBI director, arguably changed the 2016 result when he reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails days before the election.

Mr Mueller will make sure to avoid any moves that could directly influence this year’s midterm polls. “Mueller has been as conservative so far as Starr and Comey were not,” says Benjamin Wittes, a constitutional scholar who runs the widely-consulted Lawfare blog. “That is unlikely to change.”

Such scruples will not prevent Mr Mueller from prompting Mr Trump to acts of self-harm. After Mr Manafort’s conviction, Mr Trump dropped thick hints he might pardon his former consigliere.

Mr Trump praised the fact that Mr Manafort “refused to break” and said he “felt very badly” for Mr Manafort and his “wonderful family”. Given that Mr Mueller is seeking Mr Manafort’s co-operation in exchange for a reduced sentence, Mr Trump’s words could be considered witness tampering. It was the kind of talk associated with the mafia code of omerta — silence as the highest act of loyalty.

“It sure sounded like witness tampering to me, which is an obstruction of justice,” says Mr Wittes. “Whether Trump’s criminal intent can be proved is an open question.”

The coming days are likely to be critical. Mr Manafort faces a second trial in Washington next month, which could add to his already huge potential sentence. Technically, he could face up to 240 years in jail. The bankrupt multimillionaire, who owns seven homes and has a taste for $15,000 ostrich feather jackets, is unlikely to die in the trench for Mr Trump. The chances of either a pardon or a deal to co-operate with Mr Mueller are high.

Mr Trump is also likely to face a subpoena to testify. This could come from Mr Mueller. It could also come from New York’s southern district. This week New York prosecutors linked Mr Trump to two federal crimes over $280,000 of alleged hush payments to a former model and a porn star. Mr Cohen said he had been directed by Mr Trump to make those payments.

Former White House aide John Dean, branded a traitor by Richard Nixon, testifies in front of the senate in 1973 © AP

Mr Trump’s lawyers say a president cannot be indicted for crimes that took place before he became president. But the payments were made on the eve of the election. “Trump had affairs with those women a decade before he ran for president,” says Mr Fein. “Why only a few days before the vote did Trump suddenly not want his wife to find out? It isn’t credible.” If Mr Trump refused to testify, it would go straight to the Supreme Court.

History offers Mr Trump little comfort. Both Nixon and Mr Clinton appealed against subpoenas. In each case, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the presidents had to make depositions. Should that happen and Mr Trump refuses to obey, it could bring the US republic to the cusp of a breakdown. There is no precedent for a president overtly disobeying the Supreme Court.

Then there is the risk that Mr Trump could fire Mr Mueller — something he has tried at least twice before. In each case he was talked off the ledge by advisers. They may not dissuade him a third time. Unlike Mr Clinton, who had the best defence available, Mr Trump’s team is considered third rate. Washington’s top law firms have turned Mr Trump down because he has a history of not paying his bills and because he ignores their advice.

Rudy Giuliani, the combative former mayor of New York, is one of Mr Trump's lawyers and one of his staunchest defenders in the media © AFP

“Trump’s is the mirror image to the Clinton impeachment,” says James Carville, the former campaign manager of Mr Clinton. “Clinton faced an incompetent prosecutor and had great lawyers. Trump has terrible lawyers and faces the best prosecutor in America.”

Mr Trump’s only enthusiastic lawyer is Rudy Giuliani, who appears daily on television to make often bizarre claims in Mr Trump’s defence. The former New York mayor has not practised law in 27 years. Last week Mr Giuliani said the “truth is not the truth” — everything was simply a matter of perception. Such an epistemology is unlikely to endear Mr Giuliani to Mr Mueller, who is a devout believer in truth-telling. “If the president chooses to have a raging, self-regarding figure like Giuliani represent him then that is his prerogative,” said Mr Wittes. “But it isn’t very wise.”

Ultimately the American people will decide Mr Trump’s fate. This week 12 Americans had their say with unanimous verdicts on eight of the eighteen counts against Mr Manafort. At least one of the jurors was a self-declared Trump supporter.

That said, the president’s floor of support shows few signs of buckling. When Nixon fired his special prosecutor in the infamous “Saturday night massacre”, Congress received 1m outraged telegrams. It is hard to imagine such a public outcry today.

Likewise, today’s Republican party offers few examples of the profiles in courage that convinced Republicans to turn on Nixon. Today’s America is far more polarised, which gives Mr Trump much greater impunity.

“The difference between today and the 1970s is that US democracy has been degraded,” says Mr Fein. Or as Vin Weber, a former Republican member of Congress, puts it: “The base didn’t think Nixon was ‘their guy’. They do think Trump is their guy. If Trump goes down, so do they.”