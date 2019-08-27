Such is the capriciousness of Donald Trump’s approach to global affairs that many will count the weekend’s meeting of G7 leaders in Biarritz as a significant success. In other circumstances the absence of public acrimony among leaders of the world’s big democracies would have been unremarkable. With Mr Trump in the White House, it is cause for considerable relief if not raucous celebration, not least in the world’s financial markets.

The summit had been preceded by a dangerous escalation of the US president’s trade war against China and a White House suggestion that Russia’s Vladimir Putin be invited to rejoin the group despite Moscow’s continued military presence in Ukraine. The split between the US president and European leaders over the international community’s nuclear deal with Iran threatened further ruptures as did the US administration’s disdain for international action to limit climate change.

Much credit goes to the meeting’s host, French president Emmanuel Macron, for his adroit diplomacy in defusing these potential time bombs. Mr Macron has had his own domestic political troubles, but he has emerged as a leader with weight and seriousness in international affairs. His willingness to act as a broker in an effort to bring together Mr Trump with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani for direct talks on the nuclear crisis showed laudable diplomatic imagination.

In handling Mr Trump, Mr Macron found a balance between necessary if embarrassing flattery of the US president and strong resolve to promote Europe’s commitment to the multilateral international order. There is a lesson for Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister. Mr Johnson, affirming at his first G7 summit his willingness to see the UK crash out of the EU without a deal with its European partners, already has the look of a prime minister caught, vassal-like, in Mr Trump’s slipstream.

Mr Trump’s relatively conciliatory comments at his end-of-summit press conference held the hope, at least, of a sustained de-escalation of the tit-for-tat trade war with China. Nothing can be taken for granted, but it may be that the stark evidence that trade tensions are driving the world towards recession has changed the calculations in the White House. Appealing to his political base by taking a tough line with China is one thing; a recession during 2020 could wreck his chances of re-election.

In suggesting Mr Trump holds direct talks with Mr Rouhani, Mr Macron has appealed directly to the US leader’s ego. “Go on, do the deal” is a challenge the US president finds hard to resist. The hope now must be that the Iran hawks surrounding the president — notably John Bolton, the national security adviser — do not succeed in undermining the initiative. The world cannot afford another war in the Middle East.

Measured against such issues, Mr Johnson’s demands of the US president at the summit seemed eccentric. The terms of any post-Brexit trade deal between the two governments, he told Mr Trump, must include ready access to the US market for Melton Mowbray pork pies, British-grown cauliflowers and British-made shower trays. Such, perhaps, is the inevitable fate of a prime minister who has been so eager to surrender the influence Britain has exerted on international affairs through a leading role in the EU.

It is impossible to say whether the G7 summit will help calm the serious disturbances in global economic and geopolitical affairs. For as long as he is in the White House Mr Trump will be a dangerous and destabilising force. Mr Macron, however, deserves considerable thanks for his efforts to calm the storms.