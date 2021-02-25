Simone Rocha silk and polyester jacket, acrylic and resin beaded bustier, silk and polyester skirt, all POA. Ottolinger yellow brass, rubber and diamond drop earring, €366.80 a pair [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fc389ef34-67d8-4622-b9ea-935bcc0507cf.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nSimone Rocha silk and polyester jacket, acrylic and resin beaded bustier, silk\nand polyester skirt, all POA. Ottolinger yellow brass, rubber and diamond drop\nearring, €366.80 a pair © Anthony SeklaouiAlphonse Maitrepierre upcycled bedsheet-cotton dress, POA. Sophie Buhai black freshwater pearl earrings, €550, from White Bird [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F493d28ec-9ebe-4a89-bb95-375be97cad35.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAlphonse Maitrepierre upcycled bedsheet-cotton dress, POA. Sophie Buhai black\nfreshwater pearl earrings, €550, from White Bird © Anthony SeklaouiSportmax jersey dress, €480. Zana Bayne leather and silver Double Rose belt, $350. Charlotte Chesnais silver Punk hoop earrings, £400 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F6449bf80-e68e-4592-b18c-6a7ef8c6477c.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nSportmax jersey dress, €480. Zana Bayne leather and silver Double Rose belt,\n$350. Charlotte Chesnais silver Punk hoop earrings, £400 © Anthony SeklaouiMolly Goddard silk and tulle Gusta dress, £1,200. Mathilde Marinier jersey gloves, POA. Ottolinger pink brass, rubber and diamond drop earring, €366.80 a pair [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff11ba94e-d277-4aad-948e-56b0dfa4d53d.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nMolly Goddard silk and tulle Gusta dress, £1,200. Mathilde Marinier jersey\ngloves, POA. Ottolinger pink brass, rubber and diamond drop earring, €366.80 a\npair © Anthony SeklaouiLoewe cotton poplin Anthea Hamilton shirt and trousers, both POA. Ottolinger pink brass, rubber and diamond drop earring, €366.80 a pair. Model, Rachel Marx at Women Management. Casting, Keva Legault for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Pierre Saint Sever at The Art Board. Make-up, Anthony Preel at Artlist. Manicure, Virginie Mataja at Airport Agency. Set design, Nicholas William White. Photographer’s assistants, Jean-Romain Pac and Hugo Veuillet. Stylist’s assistant, Aroua Ammari. Production, Robin Cohen [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F03b156d0-50fc-4113-ad3b-cdc984df9daf.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nLoewe cotton poplin Anthea Hamilton shirt and trousers, both POA. Ottolinger\npink brass, rubber and diamond drop earring, €366.80 a pair. Model, Rachel Marx\nat Women Management. Casting, Keva Legault for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Pierre\nSaint Sever at The Art Board. Make-up, Anthony Preel at Artlist. Manicure,\nVirginie Mataja at Airport Agency. Set design, Nicholas William White.\nPhotographer’s assistants, Jean-Romain Pac and Hugo Veuillet. Stylist’s\nassistant, Aroua Ammari. Production, Robin Cohen © Anthony Seklaoui