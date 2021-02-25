Photography by Anthony Seklaoui. Styling by Emmanuelle Ramos. Model, Rachel Marx

Simone Rocha silk and polyester jacket, acrylic and resin beaded bustier, silk and polyester skirt, all POA. Ottolinger yellow brass, rubber and diamond drop earring, €366.80 a pair
Alphonse Maitrepierre upcycled bedsheet-cotton dress, POA. Sophie Buhai black freshwater pearl earrings, €550, from White Bird
Sportmax jersey dress, €480. Zana Bayne leather and silver Double Rose belt, $350. Charlotte Chesnais silver Punk hoop earrings, £400
Molly Goddard silk and tulle Gusta dress, £1,200. Mathilde Marinier jersey gloves, POA. Ottolinger pink brass, rubber and diamond drop earring, €366.80 a pair
Loewe cotton poplin Anthea Hamilton shirt and trousers, both POA. Ottolinger pink brass, rubber and diamond drop earring, €366.80 a pair. Model, Rachel Marx at Women Management. Casting, Keva Legault for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Pierre Saint Sever at The Art Board. Make-up, Anthony Preel at Artlist. Manicure, Virginie Mataja at Airport Agency. Set design, Nicholas William White. Photographer’s assistants, Jean-Romain Pac and Hugo Veuillet. Stylist’s assistant, Aroua Ammari. Production, Robin Cohen
