At Rubber bridge, interesting hands come and go, often without any realization that superior options abounded.

Bidding

Dealer: South

N/S Game

North East South West — — 1S NB 2C 2NT 3S NB 4S

East’s bid was an Unusual No-trump Overcall, showing 5-5 in hearts and diamonds. West led 5♥, East won immediately with A♥ and returned a heart. Playing for 5♥ to be a singleton is foolhardy since, if this is the layout, declarer would hold ♥K92 and two heart tricks might belong to East naturally. As it was, declarer won K♥, laid down ♠AK and crossed to dummy’s A♦ to play Q♥, on which he discarded J♦. Whether West ruffed with Q♠ made no difference: declarer has made his diamond loser vanish.

What might happen if, at trick 1, East puts in 10♥? Declarer wins K♥ and lays down ♠AK. Now, what should he do? He should establish dummy’s long suit. The club finesse is taken and lost, and East switches to a diamond. Now the bidding reveals the correct play: East started with five hearts and five diamonds, one spade and therefore only two clubs. This means that West holds four. Declarer can win A♦, play all his clubs, and pitch his diamond loser from hand on the final one.

The defence can do better, of course, if West starts with 2♦ — now, nothing can prevent them scoring four tricks, but players love doubleton leads, even though often — as here — they are a gift to declarer.

