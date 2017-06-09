Uncertainty of UK election result is bad news for business

British businesses have spent much of the past year bemoaning the lack of interest from Theresa May and her closest advisers in their priorities and wishes. But such complaints may fade into insignificance after Thursday’s general election.

From a business perspective, there are many negatives to whatever the final outcome brings.

First of all, whoever is in power, companies prefer stable government because of the certainty that comes with it. A weakened Conservative administration or a coalition government will make for a much more uncertain policy environment, meaning companies will find it more difficult to make investment and hiring decisions.

The UK’s forthcoming departure from the EU was already making it hard enough for British businesses and the foreign multinationals who invest in the UK to plan for the future. The election result will only increase this challenge.

Second, for big businesses in particular, the prospect of much greater Labour influence in parliament and a strengthened hand for Jeremy Corbyn, the party leader, has many unwelcome implications. In its manifesto, Labour pledged to renationalise industries, increase business and personal taxation and raise government spending — in diametric opposition to the policy direction that most of the executives running Britain’s large public companies would like to see.

Finally, businesses like it when government concentrates on growth. As polls closed on Thursday night, Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the CBI, said that, whoever won, now was the time for politicians to refocus on the economy.

“As early priorities, business will want to see a commitment to tax and regulatory stability, fast progress on a modern industrial strategy to support skills, infrastructure and innovation, and a Brexit approach that puts people and trade ahead of politics,” said Ms Fairbairn.

However, given the apparent electoral upheaval, it is unlikely that any politician will focus on the economy in the next few weeks. A leadership contest in the Conservative party, a drawn-out process of forming a new government, perhaps a coalition, or even another election now all seem feasible.

For most businesses, the prospect of yet more uncertainty will fill them with horror. But there is potentially one huge upside.

Big business went into this election unusually divided in its political allegiances. Despite a traditional loyalty to the Conservatives, Mrs May’s insistence on a hard Brexit — involving a departure from the EU single market and a commitment to abandoning free movement, as well as the repeated mantra that “no deal is better than a bad deal” — alienated many in the business community.

Business lobby groups such as the CBI and the Institute of Directors have repeatedly called for greater clarity over a new immigration regime and visa system, and for continued membership of the single market. These are key demands of companies large and small throughout the UK, desperate to ensure a continued supply of the skilled labour they need and to keep beneficial trading arrangements with the EU in place.

If the outcome of Thursday’s vote ends up being a softer Brexit, that could outweigh many of their other concerns.