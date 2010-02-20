Scents and sensibility

The weather has been hard on UK gardeners but it is not the only reason I am still shutting my eyes and thinking of California. When I recently visited some of its great horticultural centres near Pasadena, the temperature was a cheerful 24°C but the gardens themselves are why I continue to turn their landscapes over in my mind. It is not so often that one sees a new garden on its way to costing more than $100m on a site of about 12 acres. At the Huntington Library, where I recently discussed the famous cactus garden, the gardeners are quite unbothered about the cost. The aim is to make a true Chinese garden in the grounds and to lay out hills, a lake, pavilions, rocks and bridges with plants which belong in a such a setting.

Chinese gardens need careful naming, a tradition in their design. The Huntington’s version is called the Garden of Flowing Fragrance, a sign of the care with which this project is being pursued.

Naming of parts has never been high on the list of British gardeners’ priorities. I remember calling bits of my first garden level one and level two, as if they were clones of the local maternity hospital. In China, scholars took naming much more seriously. The most famous Chinese fiction, translated as The Story of The Stone, contains a long section on the naming of the views and subdivisions of a huge fictional garden to which the lady-concubine of the emperor would soon be returning. In the English-speaking world, W.H. Auden remarked on the great degree of wit needed to name a cat. In China, a knowledge of poetry, history and literary style is required to name a garden. The Huntington’s chosen name translates as liu fang yuan, words with a multiple resonance. Liu fang means “flowing fragrance”, referring to the scent of pines, lotuses, plum blossom and many other flowers to be found in the garden’s developing plan. The words have an apt poetic relevance as they were used nearly 2,000 years ago by a famous Chinese poet to describe how the scent of flowers was touched off by a river goddess on her travels.

If you had to name your garden, what would you call it? Badgers’ Playground or Randy Rabbits are my present suggestions, reflecting the fun they are having at my plants’ expense. Poetry would not enter into it. Unlike the Huntington Library, I have not imported expert Chinese workmen to shape these animals’ breeding grounds to true Chinese principles. In the Garden of Flowing Fragrance the design has been laid by Jin Chen, well known for his work in China’s own Suzhou, a “garden city”, and for the Portland Classical Chinese Garden in Oregon.

The Huntington garden has a Hong-Kong born curator, June Li, who is fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese and has studied Chinese art for many years in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Skilled workers have travelled from China to carry out authentic construction and planting. The garden’s five stone bridges were made by stonemasons from the China Suzhou Garden Development Company and then shipped to their new home. The weathered rocks around the lake were imported directly from China’s own Lake Tai. Their rough limestone is intended to evoke the rocky mountains of great Chinese landscape paintings.

As I walked round the garden, the water and construction were more evident than fragrance in full flow. Even so, some background information is needed to appreciate each feature. No concessions are being made here to a bastardised Anglo-Chinese taste. A Hall of The Jade Camellia is carved with emblematic camellia blossoms to recall the plant’s importance as the source of tea for Chinese culture. When I visited, the buds on the garden’s camellias were just about to open. The Pavilion of The Three Friends needed deeper explanation. The three friends are plum blossoms, pine trees and bamboo, all carved in the pavilion’s ceiling. The plum always blossoms when the snow is lying on high Chinese ground and the bamboo and pine remain green in winter. The three friends represent “unity in perseverance, courage and endurance” and their earthly counterparts are planted in a nearby grove.

Like the traditional pavilions, the views in the garden are enhanced by carefully chosen verses of poetry. To enter into the garden, readers have to read and ponder in a way that I find very attractive. The Pavilion For Washing Away Thoughts is a novel concept in the west, though I now wonder if some of my university pupils have been visiting one secretly in their vacations. On the thought-washer in the Huntington grounds, the Chinese verses say: “Flowing water can purify the mind”. In my Oxford classical library, the notices on the wall say that flowing water will purify the hands because unwashed germs will spread the phantom risk of swine flu.

Such a Chinese garden is beyond the resources, energy and understanding of libraries here in Britain. Already it has a look both alien and inviting, a sign of its historical authenticity. I asked Huntington Botanical Gardens director Jim Folsom whether so many different styles risked turning his library gardens into an unco-ordinated theme park. “No,” he replied, “because the Chinese garden connects to Chinese texts in the library’s collection and exhibitions.” In 2009 the Huntington showed the superb collection of Chinese historic landscape paintings from the unique Weng collection, compiled across six generations and wondrously preserved by the family in New Hampshire. The themes of these paintings connect directly to themes underlying the Huntington’s new garden. Indoors and outdoors visitors could ponder the same ideas about nature and landscape.

Many of those visitors are themselves Chinese by family origin. In California, the view eastwards is far nearer to hand than in the British Cotswolds. There has been a small flurry of new public Chinese gardens recently across the US and when the three friends shine through the winter there are plenty of visitors who can catch the local meaning. Moon gates, boat-shaped Fang pavilions and the youthful energy, or qi, in lake water are ideas which have yet to be given full scope in European settings. If the global balance of power shifts eastwards it might one day influence our ideas of historical resonance in gardens. For the moment, I am thinking of three friends of my own for a pedestal in the garden: a squirrel trap, rat poison and a mole trap are the companions which do most for a western garden’s health in winter.