Italy’s 50-year bond burnt in global sell-off

Italy’s 50-year government bond is emerging as one of the biggest casualties of the global sell-off in debt markets, as fears rise that a year of political upheavals will extend to the country’s forthcoming referendum on constitutional reform.

Prices for Italy’s longest-dated government debt have fallen 14 per cent since its sale in early October, inflicting a paper loss of €140,000 for every €1m bought by investors.

The shunning of the bond comes as polls point to a potential defeat in the December 4 vote for Matteo Renzi, the centre left prime minister, who has staked his political future on Italian voters approving the reforms.

A growing number of polls in recent weeks have shown that Italians are likely to reject the reform by a small margin, though a large number of undecided voters still leave hope for Mr Renzi of a victory. The Italian prime minister received a boost this week when third-quarter gross domestic product figures showed better than expected growth of 0.3 per cent. But for most Italians the recovery remains disappointingly sluggish.

During a day of campaigning in Sicily on Tuesday, Mr Renzi suggested some of the nerves in the bond market were down to fears of his defeat, which would probably lead to his resignation and a collapse of the government.

“GDP goes up with reforms, the spread goes up without reforms,” Mr Renzi tweeted, referring to the rise in Italian borrowing costs over German. Throughout his tenure, Mr Renzi has avoided any big market turmoil connected to Italy’s sovereign debt akin to that of 2011, but has been hurt by the financial difficulties of Italy’s struggling banks.

Given the worldwide tumble in bond prices following the US presidential election, investors say they are no longer willing to overlook political and economic risks in holding the debt of a country with one of the highest debt-to-GDP ratios in the world and a history of fiscal excess.

“We cut our long-dated position as soon as Donald Trump won the US election,” said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European fixed income at Pioneer Investments. “If Renzi wins the vote we may go back in, but right now there is no need to own that debt.”

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said the political risk in Italy had left it “neutral” on the country’s bonds.

At the time of its sale, Italy’s 50-year bond was seen as an extraordinary success — drawing €18bn of investor bids for a €5bn issue.

Investors then chose to look beyond Italy’s bad loans, stagnant economy and the referendum in order to secure positive yields. That enabled Italy to pay just 2.85 per cent to borrow for half a century — a lower rate than the government was able to borrow at for just two years at the height of the eurozone crisis.

As investors bet on a benign inflation outlook over the long term, France, Belgium, Spain and Italy have all sold 50-year debt this year, while Austria issued a 70-year bond. Ireland and Belgium sold €100m of 100-year bonds in privately placed deals as governments took advantage of low bond yields to extend the length of their debt.

However, the value of such long-dated debt is extremely sensitive to movements in bond yields, falling sharply in price as interest rates rise and leaving the investors who bought the bonds facing large losses.