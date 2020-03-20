FT Series Albums to listen to this week Our critics review the latest pop, jazz, world and classical album releases Morrissey: I Am Not a Dog on a ChainThe good stuff is suffocated by the thick fog of disillusionment that has settled over the singer-songwriter Lapsley: Through Water — sophisticated but unclutteredThe music flows along easily, like the imagery that recurs in the lyrics, and there is a sense of responsibility J Balvin’s new album Colores is catchy — in the best senseThe reggaeton star fluently fuses Latin and US genres in a brightly hued new release Tamikrest: Tamotaït — songs of longing from a Touareg bandThe five-piece guitar group dream of the desert over smouldering soundscapes Shabaka And The Ancestors: We Are Sent Here By History — African-style jazz looks to the futureAn end-of-days theme runs through the album, which mixes free jazz, spoken word and church-rooted harmonies Arvo Pärt, James MacMillan, & Pēteris Vasks: Stabat Mater — minimalist and meditativeThe Choir of Clare College perform works by three contemporary European composers in this rapt, intense album