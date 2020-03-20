FT Series

Albums to listen to this week

Our critics review the latest pop, jazz, world and classical album releases

Morrissey: I Am Not a Dog on a Chain

The good stuff is suffocated by the thick fog of disillusionment that has settled over the singer-songwriter

Lapsley: Through Water — sophisticated but uncluttered

The music flows along easily, like the imagery that recurs in the lyrics, and there is a sense of responsibility

J Balvin’s new album Colores is catchy — in the best sense

The reggaeton star fluently fuses Latin and US genres in a brightly hued new release

Tamikrest: Tamotaït — songs of longing from a Touareg band

The five-piece guitar group dream of the desert over smouldering soundscapes

Shabaka And The Ancestors: We Are Sent Here By History — African-style jazz looks to the future

An end-of-days theme runs through the album, which mixes free jazz, spoken word and church-rooted harmonies

Arvo Pärt, James MacMillan, & Pēteris Vasks: Stabat Mater — minimalist and meditative

The Choir of Clare College perform works by three contemporary European composers in this rapt, intense album