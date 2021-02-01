Print this page

Reddit traders have targeted silver markets after piling into GameStop shares last week

Reddit traders have targeted silver markets after piling into GameStop shares last week, and Republicans in the US Senate float a stimulus deal a third the size of president Joe Biden’s plan. Plus, the FT’s chief features writer, Henry Mance, spoke with the founder of the internet investigative group Bellingcat and shines a light on the trailblazing group. 


Reddit traders switch sights to silver after equities attack

ft.com/content/d46e8623-09af-4a1f-b7e5-207616388b0f?


GameStop mania: why Reddit traders are unlikely to face prosecution

https://www.ft.com/content/8caa3c75-944a-468e-8a68-9deeec8b67d8


Republican senators float compromise $600bn stimulus deal

https://www.ft.com/content/20859a91-cadc-42c2-b97b-a994efd65ec1


Bellingcat’s Eliot Higgins: ‘We’re on the precipice of the misinformation age’

https://www.ft.com/content/0f31590f-74cf-4cfa-b0d6-92e8f27d6d34



