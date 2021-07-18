This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

IB DP: Global change — The water-food-energy “nexus” and how its complex interactions affect: national food security, including food availability

Pandemic and higher food prices fuel sharp rise in global hunger

State the increase in the number of people without access to adequate nutrition in 2020.

Explain the link between food insecurity and increased migration.

Outline the factors that have led to the 34 per cent rise in the UN FAO’s food price index.

Examine how “hunger causes conflict”.

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com