Jump to comments section Print this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification: 

  • IB DP: Global change — The water-food-energy “nexus” and how its complex interactions affect: national food security, including food availability

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Pandemic and higher food prices fuel sharp rise in global hunger

  • State the increase in the number of people without access to adequate nutrition in 2020.

  • Explain the link between food insecurity and increased migration.

  • Outline the factors that have led to the 34 per cent rise in the UN FAO’s food price index.

  • Examine how “hunger causes conflict”.

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com

Get alerts on FT Secondary Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article