Which London bridge was called Regent bridge when it first opened in 1816?

Who resigned as Britain’s education secretary in 2002, saying that she didn’t think she was up to the job?

Who created the verse form known as the clerihew?

Which Texan city hosts the South by Southwest festivals?

Between 1971 and 1984, who ran a series of shops with his then girlfriend —

all of them at 430 King’s Road, Chelsea?