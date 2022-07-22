FT Weekend Quiz: Regent bridge, South by Southwest and ‘Odyssey’
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
Which London bridge was called Regent bridge when it first opened in 1816?
Who resigned as Britain’s education secretary in 2002, saying that she didn’t think she was up to the job?
Who created the verse form known as the clerihew?
-
Which Texan city hosts the South by Southwest festivals?
Between 1971 and 1984, who ran a series of shops with his then girlfriend —
all of them at 430 King’s Road, Chelsea?
What’s the largest big cat in the Americas?
In Homer’s Odyssey, eating which plant causes Odysseus’s men to forget their homes and loved ones?
With which song did the Pogues and the Dubliners have a top 10 hit in 1987?
For which documentary film did Leni Riefenstahl win a gold medal at the 1935 Venice Biennale?
Which Canadian-born radio presenter officially stopped being a “kid” in 1981?
