[https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff65c3f83-30d4-48c5-a06d-770c7674b9e5.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=3]Gucci cotton jersey crewneck, £400, and fine-wool turtleneck, £660. Miu Miu technical fabric sneakers, £750. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage 1980s elasticated nylon and resin belt, POA, from Carlo Manzi. Vintage denim shorts and cotton sport socks, both POA, from Costume Studio [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F105a9cbb-2204-4d0f-b4cf-37fbc2881b24.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGucci cotton jersey crewneck, £400, and fine-wool turtleneck, £660. Miu Miu\ntechnical fabric sneakers, £750. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from\nContemporary Wardrobe. Vintage 1980s elasticated nylon and resin belt, POA, from\nCarlo Manzi. Vintage denim shorts and cotton sport socks, both POA, from Costume\nStudio © Alasdair McLellanMiu Miu embroidered cady top, £2,900, embroidered cady skirt, £4,900, and nylon knickers (showing above skirt), £520. Modena motorcycle helmet, vintage gold hoop earrings and vintage gold chainmail clutch, all POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F0b5a3df2-c272-4787-aee3-5c8a945ee8f3.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nMiu Miu embroidered cady top, £2,900, embroidered cady skirt, £4,900, and nylon\nknickers (showing above skirt), £520. Modena motorcycle helmet, vintage gold\nhoop earrings and vintage gold chainmail clutch, all POA, from Contemporary\nWardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, both POA,\nfrom Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellanChanel twill top, £5,355, and technical satin shorts, £1,810. Miu Miu technical fabric sneakers, £750. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage vinyl belt, cotton sport socks and leather rollerskates (in hand), all POA, from Costume Studio [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F2b538a3b-9b07-4221-8867-95474e944309.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nChanel twill top, £5,355, and technical satin shorts, £1,810. Miu Miu technical\nfabric sneakers, £750. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary\nWardrobe. Vintage vinyl belt, cotton sport socks and leather rollerskates (in\nhand), all POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellanPrada taffeta chine dress, £1,670, and taffeta chine trousers, £1,760. Rombaut nylon ballerina shoes, €295. Living Dead Souls faux-leather radio bag and vintage gold hoop earrings, both POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks, POA, from Costume Studio [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8271a045-95d3-4271-9876-012306a35dee.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nPrada taffeta chine dress, £1,670, and taffeta chine trousers, £1,760. Rombaut\nnylon ballerina shoes, €295. Living Dead Souls faux-leather radio bag and\nvintage gold hoop earrings, both POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton\nsport socks, POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellanLoewe ruched pannier, technical sateen and tulle dress, POA. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/ Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F545a024a-f5e3-4655-a795-255fbe48fc49.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLoewe ruched pannier, technical sateen and tulle dress, POA. Vintage gold hoop\nearrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks and\ncotton/ Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellanJW Anderson jersey Peach sweatshirt, £255. Prada nylon and leather Signaux bag, £1,170. Monie freshwater pearl, horn and leather necklace, £1,690. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage denim hot pants, metal handbag, cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, all POA, from Costume Studio. [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa46d6df7-d949-4f54-9cf6-1e122263876e.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nJW Anderson jersey Peach sweatshirt, £255. Prada nylon and leather Signaux bag,\n£1,170. Monie freshwater pearl, horn and leather necklace, £1,690. Vintage gold\nhoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage denim hot pants, metal\nhandbag, cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, all POA, from Costume\nStudio. © Alasdair McLellanLouis Vuitton dress, £4,900, and leather belt, £615. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage resin bangles, POA, from Academy Studios. Vintage metal handbag, resin necklace, cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, all POA, from Costume Studio [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7722f3ad-879f-4ec8-b2db-6f97d14f6def.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLouis Vuitton dress, £4,900, and leather belt, £615. Vintage gold hoop earrings,\nPOA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage resin bangles, POA, from Academy\nStudios. Vintage metal handbag, resin necklace, cotton sport socks and\ncotton/Lycra rollerskates, all POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellanDior lace/mesh stitch playsuit, £8,700, cotton bralette, £650, and briefs, £670. Vintage gold chainmail clutch and vintage gold hoop earrings, both POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Paco Rabanne 1960s vintage metal and Lurex bag, POA, from Academy Costumes. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio. Hair, Cyndia Harvey at Art Partner. Make-up, Lynsey Alexander at Streeters. Manicure, Pebbles Aikens at the Wall Group. Props stylist, Julia Dias at The Wall Group. Photographer’s assistants, Lex Kembery and Simon Mackinlay. Stylist’s assistants, Natasha Arnold and Shaun Kong. Hair stylist’s assistant, Emilie Bromley. Make-up assistant, Phoebe Brown [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F16123f1e-d2ec-4690-b408-c6958e397115.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDior lace/mesh stitch playsuit, £8,700, cotton bralette, £650, and briefs, £670.\nVintage gold chainmail clutch and vintage gold hoop earrings, both POA, from\nContemporary Wardrobe. Paco Rabanne 1960s vintage metal and Lurex bag, POA, from\nAcademy Costumes. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, both\nPOA, from Costume Studio. Hair, Cyndia Harvey at Art Partner. Make-up, Lynsey\nAlexander at Streeters. Manicure, Pebbles Aikens at the Wall Group. Props\nstylist, Julia Dias at The Wall Group. Photographer’s assistants, Lex Kembery\nand Simon Mackinlay. Stylist’s assistants, Natasha Arnold and Shaun Kong. Hair\nstylist’s assistant, Emilie Bromley. Make-up assistant, Phoebe Brown © Alasdair\nMcLellanRECOMMENDED\nHow To Spend ItHeat-activate your look\n[https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa4a17dd7-7a84-450d-ac7c-cafada4f9e23.jpg?source=next&fit=scale-down&dpr=2&width=240]