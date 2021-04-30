Photography by Alasdair McLellan. Fashion by Benjamin Bruno

Jump to comments section Print this page
Gucci cotton jersey crewneck, £400, and fine-wool turtleneck, £660. Miu Miu technical fabric sneakers, £750. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage 1980s elasticated nylon and resin belt, POA, from Carlo Manzi. Vintage denim shorts and cotton sport socks, both POA, from Costume Studio
Gucci cotton jersey crewneck, £400, and fine-wool turtleneck, £660. Miu Miu technical fabric sneakers, £750. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage 1980s elasticated nylon and resin belt, POA, from Carlo Manzi. Vintage denim shorts and cotton sport socks, both POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellan
Miu Miu embroidered cady top, £2,900, embroidered cady skirt, £4,900, and nylon knickers (showing above skirt), £520. Modena motorcycle helmet, vintage gold hoop earrings and vintage gold chainmail clutch, all POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio
Miu Miu embroidered cady top, £2,900, embroidered cady skirt, £4,900, and nylon knickers (showing above skirt), £520. Modena motorcycle helmet, vintage gold hoop earrings and vintage gold chainmail clutch, all POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellan
Chanel twill top, £5,355, and technical satin shorts, £1,810. Miu Miu technical fabric sneakers, £750. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage vinyl belt, cotton sport socks and leather rollerskates (in hand), all POA, from Costume Studio
Chanel twill top, £5,355, and technical satin shorts, £1,810. Miu Miu technical fabric sneakers, £750. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage vinyl belt, cotton sport socks and leather rollerskates (in hand), all POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellan
Prada taffeta chine dress, £1,670, and taffeta chine trousers, £1,760. Rombaut nylon ballerina shoes, €295. Living Dead Souls faux-leather radio bag and vintage gold hoop earrings, both POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks, POA, from Costume Studio
Prada taffeta chine dress, £1,670, and taffeta chine trousers, £1,760. Rombaut nylon ballerina shoes, €295. Living Dead Souls faux-leather radio bag and vintage gold hoop earrings, both POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks, POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellan
Loewe ruched pannier, technical sateen and tulle dress, POA. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/ Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio
Loewe ruched pannier, technical sateen and tulle dress, POA. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/ Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellan
JW Anderson jersey Peach sweatshirt, £255. Prada nylon and leather Signaux bag, £1,170. Monie freshwater pearl, horn and leather necklace, £1,690. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage denim hot pants, metal handbag, cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, all POA, from Costume Studio. 
JW Anderson jersey Peach sweatshirt, £255. Prada nylon and leather Signaux bag, £1,170. Monie freshwater pearl, horn and leather necklace, £1,690. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage denim hot pants, metal handbag, cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, all POA, from Costume Studio.  © Alasdair McLellan
Louis Vuitton dress, £4,900, and leather belt, £615. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage resin bangles, POA, from Academy Studios. Vintage metal handbag, resin necklace, cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, all POA, from Costume Studio
Louis Vuitton dress, £4,900, and leather belt, £615. Vintage gold hoop earrings, POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Vintage resin bangles, POA, from Academy Studios. Vintage metal handbag, resin necklace, cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, all POA, from Costume Studio © Alasdair McLellan
Dior lace/mesh stitch playsuit, £8,700, cotton bralette, £650, and briefs, £670. Vintage gold chainmail clutch and vintage gold hoop earrings, both POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Paco Rabanne 1960s vintage metal and Lurex bag, POA, from Academy Costumes. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio. Hair, Cyndia Harvey at Art Partner. Make-up, Lynsey Alexander at Streeters. Manicure, Pebbles Aikens at the Wall Group. Props stylist, Julia Dias at The Wall Group. Photographer’s assistants, Lex Kembery and Simon Mackinlay. Stylist’s assistants, Natasha Arnold and Shaun Kong. Hair stylist’s assistant, Emilie Bromley. Make-up assistant, Phoebe Brown
Dior lace/mesh stitch playsuit, £8,700, cotton bralette, £650, and briefs, £670. Vintage gold chainmail clutch and vintage gold hoop earrings, both POA, from Contemporary Wardrobe. Paco Rabanne 1960s vintage metal and Lurex bag, POA, from Academy Costumes. Vintage cotton sport socks and cotton/Lycra rollerskates, both POA, from Costume Studio. Hair, Cyndia Harvey at Art Partner. Make-up, Lynsey Alexander at Streeters. Manicure, Pebbles Aikens at the Wall Group. Props stylist, Julia Dias at The Wall Group. Photographer’s assistants, Lex Kembery and Simon Mackinlay. Stylist’s assistants, Natasha Arnold and Shaun Kong. Hair stylist’s assistant, Emilie Bromley. Make-up assistant, Phoebe Brown © Alasdair McLellan

Get alerts on Fashion when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Follow the topics in this article