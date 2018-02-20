Temenos, the Swiss banking software supplier, is in advanced talks to buy Fidessa in a deal that values the UK trading and technology vendor at more than £1.3bn.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Swiss group, which has a market capitalisation of SFr8.7bn, said was in advanced talks over an all-cash offer at £35.67 per Fidessa share.

That would include the final and special dividends announced yesterday with Fidessa's full-year results and are worth £0.78p per Fidessa share. The overall price would be more than a fifth above Fidessa’s current record valuation.

Fidessa shares soared to an all-time high of £29.15 on Monday, giving it a market cap of more than £1.1bn, after it signalled an end to a slow few years in which growth has been crimped by regulatory delays and clampdowns on banks using their balance sheets to underpin their trading.

Analysts forecast that Fidessa’s margins could improve from 2019 onwards when the group’s current spending on Mifid II and a move into the derivatives market slows down.