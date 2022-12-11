Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Applied ethics

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Is it ethical to make — and play — war games?

  • Is it ethical to spend one’s evenings or weekends pretending to shoot people?

  • Is there a difference between watching simulated killing (film) and doing the simulated killing (games)?

  • Calculate the possible net pleasure produced by the game Sniper Elite 5

  • Consider Kant’s categorical imperative: do you have a duty to not play games that involve simulated killing?

  • Considering Aristotle’s claim that virtues and vices are like skills, habits or dispositions of character: what virtues or vices could repeated simulated killing lead to?

  • Would these be limited to virtual realities (could an insensitivity to killing in a simulated reality lead to insensitivity to killing in the real world?)

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

