This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.

Specification:

Applied ethics

Article: Is it ethical to make — and play — war games?

Questions:

Is it ethical to make — and play — war games?

Is it ethical to spend one’s evenings or weekends pretending to shoot people?

Is there a difference between watching simulated killing (film) and doing the simulated killing (games)?

Calculate the possible net pleasure produced by the game Sniper Elite 5

Consider Kant’s categorical imperative: do you have a duty to not play games that involve simulated killing?

Considering Aristotle’s claim that virtues and vices are like skills, habits or dispositions of character: what virtues or vices could repeated simulated killing lead to?

Would these be limited to virtual realities (could an insensitivity to killing in a simulated reality lead to insensitivity to killing in the real world?)

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet