Person of the Year

2009

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan chief executive, ‘King of the Street’

2010

As chief executive, Alan Mulally steered Ford Motor from a $12.7bn loss in 2006, when he took over, to a $6.6bn profit in 2010. Since he retired in 2014 Ford has struggled to find a replacement to match him.

2011

Michael Woodford, named president in 2011 of Japanese camera maker Olympus, was sacked for questioning earlier deals of about Y130bn ($1.7bn). Some former executives were convicted for involvement in fraud; he sued Olympus for a sizeable sum and has since focused on charity work.

2012

Miner and trader Glencore’s chief executive Ivan Glasenberg struck 2012’s deal of the year when he bought mining group Xstrata for $76bn. Low raw materials prices took their toll but global growth has meant they, and Glencore, have surged.

2013

Moya Greene, Royal Mail chief executive, she took the UK’s 500-year-old postal service into the private sector, something that had eluded UK governments for decades. Despite some hard times, she and the Royal Mail remain in situ.

2014

Travis Kalanick, who founded Uber in 2009, saw the ride-hailing app rise in value to more than $40bn. After a spate of scandals, legal obstacles and angry words with drivers, he resigned as chief executive in 2017.

2015

Andy Jassy, Amazon Web Services innovator

2016

Helena Morrissey, asset manager and campaigner against business ‘group think’

2017

James Dyson. Read the story

Lifetime achievement

2008

Warren Buffett, investor and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, ‘Sage of Omaha’

Drivers of Change

2008

Against a skyline of last year’s messed-up schedules, dissident staff and thin-on-the-ground pilots, Ryanair our first winner in 2008, still drives change — it recently agreed the first trade union deal in its history.

2009

While Fiat Chrysler’s 2017 profit doubled to €3.5bn, chief executive Sergio Marchionne says carmakers must combine to spread the costs of future technology. Strong sales, meanwhile, of such brands as Ram, Jeep and Maserati are expected to continue.

2010

Apple, iPad launcher

2011

Amazon, retail transformer

2012

Mondragon, Basque workers’ co-operative

2013

Almost all China’s 750m web users have smartphones. Payments via QR codes led by platforms such as internet group Alibaba’s Alipay, are making cash obsolete. Old banks are worried: Alibaba’s Ant Financial is already as big as the US’s ninth-largest.

2014

HBO, ‘golden age’ US television channel

2015

Fanuc, Japanese robot-maker

2016

DeepMind Technologies, artificial intelligence systems

2017

Reliance Industries. Read the story

Technology

2012

3D Systems, printing equipment supplier

2013

Bosch, the private German group best known for making car parts, reported healthy 2017 revenues as it expands into the internet of things and industry 4.0 applications. “We recognised the potential of connectivity early on,” notes chief executive Volkmar Denner.

2014

Open Garden, smartphone networking app

2015

With Tencent, the $500bn gaming and social media group, China’s tech revolution continues. Its WeChat messaging app has about 1bn monthly users. The share price has doubled in the past year.

2016

Preferred Networks, Japanese artificial intelligence start-up

2017

23andMe. Read the story

Corporate Responsibility/Environment

2011

Helveta, green software maker

2012

Since being founded in 2000, India’s Narayana Hrudayalaya (now Narayana Health) has built itself into a multi-speciality hospital chain. It also pioneered micro health insurance, with many treatments provided below cost or free.

2013

Skanska, green Swedish building contractor

2014

Sweden’s Handelsbanken put the boring back into banking and survived the 2008 crisis with excellent customer-branch manager relations and limited flashy products. A rare whiff of excitement saw the chairman questioned last year over possible bribes related to elk-hunting outings.

2015

Toyota, carmaker gambling on hydrogen

2016

Dong Energy, once a coal-intensive utility, installed its 1,000th sea wind turbine in 2016 — the first company to reach that total — and announced its withdrawal from oil and gas. It has renamed itself Orsted after the Dane who discovered electromagnetism.

2017

Lemon Tree Hotels. Read the story

Corporate Responsibility

2008

Selco, solar power for India’s poor

2009

Standard Chartered, charitable projects in emerging markets

2010

Marks and Spencer, sustainable retail

Environment

2008

Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s ‘green city’

2009

Rapid, subsidy-fuelled expansion of China’s solar industry drove down the cost of solar panels, causing chaos among manufacturers. Suntech, the first private Chinese company to list on the New York Stock Exchange, went bankrupt in 2013.

2010

Jain Irrigation Systems, more food for less water in rural India

Entrepreneurship

2008

Google, the ‘wisdom of crowds’ in action

2009

Founded in Ireland, based in London, oil and gas exploration group Tullow Oil suffered when crude prices crashed in 2014. Its return to exploration in Peru’s mostly untapped offshore basin and raised output in Ghana show its renewed confidence.

2010

Free, French internet and telecoms force

2011

Hyflux, Singaporean water treatment company

2012

Japan’s SoftBank hopes soon to float its domestic telecoms business, from which it could raise $18bn. It has had its eye on a share of Swiss Re, while other recent ventures into diversity include stakes in Uber and US dog walking service, Wag.

2013

Pesa, Polish train and tram maker

2014

Mobileye, Israeli self-drive vehicle tech specialist, now hitched to Intel

2015

WeWork, office space for the gig economy

2016

Dollar Shave Club, online men’s razor market leader

2017

Wheelys Café. Read the story

Newcomer

2009

Founded in 2006, Twitter had 60m users by 2009. An estimated 1.3bn accounts have been created. It recently reported its first ever profit, with net income of $91m in last year’s fourth quarter. In these Trumpian times, about 80 per cent of world leaders are said to use the service.

2010

Groupon, the Chicago online marketplace company, internationally thrived by offering emailed discounts to subscribers on anything from pizza to dry cleaning. Copycat sites plagued its advance, though it reports that it still operates in 15 countries.

2011

Muddy Waters Research, researcher for investors in China

Smaller Company

2012

Californian company GoPro’s founder, a surfer, marketed a small, durable, waterproof camera that captured the thrill of riding the waves. GoPro went public (and market capitalisation neared $12bn) but, thanks to imitators, lost its poise and is now worth $800m.

2013

TransferWise, established in 2011 in London by two young Estonians, transfers money at lower fees and better exchange rates than conventional banks. A flourishing “unicorn”, it rates today as one of Europe’s few start-ups valued at more than $1bn.

2014

Yorkshire-based Xeros is reinventing the washing machine, using less water than conventional devices and tiny polymer beads to beat dirt from clothing. After focusing on the industrial market, it unveiled a domestic machine at 2018’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

2015

Farfetch, boutique clothing online retail platform

2016

Oxbotica, UK robotics developer

2017

EthioChicken. Read the story

Developing Markets

2008

Founded by a former engineer in China’s People’s Liberation Army, Huawei dominates global telecoms equipment sales. Washington concerns about Chinese snooping saw the company’s effort to sell handsets in the US through domestic telecoms carrier AT&T blocked in January.

2009

Vale, multinational Brazilian metal merchant

2010

Taiwan’s MediaTek, the world’s second-biggest mobile phone chipmaker after the US’s Qualcomm, says its revenue may fall 20 per cent this quarter because of sluggish smartphone sales in China. It sees global growth only in the sub-$400 handset market.

2011

Samsung, South Korean tech trendspotter

2012

Mahindra & Mahindra of India overtook John Deere of Illinois in 2012 to become the world’s largest tractor maker by volume. Most Indians know the brand for its sleeker SUVs that race through the streets of cities such as Mumbai (its headquarters) and New Delhi.

2013

Sindicato Antioqueño, Colombian business group, based in Medellín

2014

Mara, Dubai property, manufacturing and agriculture company

2015

M-Kopa, Kenyan solar-powered goods supplier

2016

Empresas Polar, Venezuelan purveyor of drinks and staple foods

2017

CATL. Read the story

