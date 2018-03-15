Listen to this article
Person of the Year
2009
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan chief executive, ‘King of the Street’
2010
As chief executive, Alan Mulally steered Ford Motor from a $12.7bn loss in 2006, when he took over, to a $6.6bn profit in 2010. Since he retired in 2014 Ford has struggled to find a replacement to match him.
2011
Michael Woodford, named president in 2011 of Japanese camera maker Olympus, was sacked for questioning earlier deals of about Y130bn ($1.7bn). Some former executives were convicted for involvement in fraud; he sued Olympus for a sizeable sum and has since focused on charity work.
2012
Miner and trader Glencore’s chief executive Ivan Glasenberg struck 2012’s deal of the year when he bought mining group Xstrata for $76bn. Low raw materials prices took their toll but global growth has meant they, and Glencore, have surged.
2013
Moya Greene, Royal Mail chief executive, she took the UK’s 500-year-old postal service into the private sector, something that had eluded UK governments for decades. Despite some hard times, she and the Royal Mail remain in situ.
2014
Travis Kalanick, who founded Uber in 2009, saw the ride-hailing app rise in value to more than $40bn. After a spate of scandals, legal obstacles and angry words with drivers, he resigned as chief executive in 2017.
2015
Andy Jassy, Amazon Web Services innovator
2016
Helena Morrissey, asset manager and campaigner against business ‘group think’
2017
James Dyson. Read the story
Lifetime achievement
2008
Warren Buffett, investor and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, ‘Sage of Omaha’
Drivers of Change
2008
Against a skyline of last year’s messed-up schedules, dissident staff and thin-on-the-ground pilots, Ryanair our first winner in 2008, still drives change — it recently agreed the first trade union deal in its history.
2009
While Fiat Chrysler’s 2017 profit doubled to €3.5bn, chief executive Sergio Marchionne says carmakers must combine to spread the costs of future technology. Strong sales, meanwhile, of such brands as Ram, Jeep and Maserati are expected to continue.
2010
Apple, iPad launcher
2011
Amazon, retail transformer
2012
Mondragon, Basque workers’ co-operative
2013
Almost all China’s 750m web users have smartphones. Payments via QR codes led by platforms such as internet group Alibaba’s Alipay, are making cash obsolete. Old banks are worried: Alibaba’s Ant Financial is already as big as the US’s ninth-largest.
2014
HBO, ‘golden age’ US television channel
2015
Fanuc, Japanese robot-maker
2016
DeepMind Technologies, artificial intelligence systems
2017
Reliance Industries. Read the story
Technology
2012
3D Systems, printing equipment supplier
2013
Bosch, the private German group best known for making car parts, reported healthy 2017 revenues as it expands into the internet of things and industry 4.0 applications. “We recognised the potential of connectivity early on,” notes chief executive Volkmar Denner.
2014
Open Garden, smartphone networking app
2015
With Tencent, the $500bn gaming and social media group, China’s tech revolution continues. Its WeChat messaging app has about 1bn monthly users. The share price has doubled in the past year.
2016
Preferred Networks, Japanese artificial intelligence start-up
2017
23andMe. Read the story
Corporate Responsibility/Environment
2011
Helveta, green software maker
2012
Since being founded in 2000, India’s Narayana Hrudayalaya (now Narayana Health) has built itself into a multi-speciality hospital chain. It also pioneered micro health insurance, with many treatments provided below cost or free.
2013
Skanska, green Swedish building contractor
2014
Sweden’s Handelsbanken put the boring back into banking and survived the 2008 crisis with excellent customer-branch manager relations and limited flashy products. A rare whiff of excitement saw the chairman questioned last year over possible bribes related to elk-hunting outings.
2015
Toyota, carmaker gambling on hydrogen
2016
Dong Energy, once a coal-intensive utility, installed its 1,000th sea wind turbine in 2016 — the first company to reach that total — and announced its withdrawal from oil and gas. It has renamed itself Orsted after the Dane who discovered electromagnetism.
2017
Lemon Tree Hotels. Read the story
Corporate Responsibility
2008
Selco, solar power for India’s poor
2009
Standard Chartered, charitable projects in emerging markets
2010
Marks and Spencer, sustainable retail
Environment
2008
Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s ‘green city’
2009
Rapid, subsidy-fuelled expansion of China’s solar industry drove down the cost of solar panels, causing chaos among manufacturers. Suntech, the first private Chinese company to list on the New York Stock Exchange, went bankrupt in 2013.
2010
Jain Irrigation Systems, more food for less water in rural India
Entrepreneurship
2008
Google, the ‘wisdom of crowds’ in action
2009
Founded in Ireland, based in London, oil and gas exploration group Tullow Oil suffered when crude prices crashed in 2014. Its return to exploration in Peru’s mostly untapped offshore basin and raised output in Ghana show its renewed confidence.
2010
Free, French internet and telecoms force
2011
Hyflux, Singaporean water treatment company
2012
Japan’s SoftBank hopes soon to float its domestic telecoms business, from which it could raise $18bn. It has had its eye on a share of Swiss Re, while other recent ventures into diversity include stakes in Uber and US dog walking service, Wag.
2013
Pesa, Polish train and tram maker
2014
Mobileye, Israeli self-drive vehicle tech specialist, now hitched to Intel
2015
WeWork, office space for the gig economy
2016
Dollar Shave Club, online men’s razor market leader
2017
Wheelys Café. Read the story
Newcomer
2009
Founded in 2006, Twitter had 60m users by 2009. An estimated 1.3bn accounts have been created. It recently reported its first ever profit, with net income of $91m in last year’s fourth quarter. In these Trumpian times, about 80 per cent of world leaders are said to use the service.
2010
Groupon, the Chicago online marketplace company, internationally thrived by offering emailed discounts to subscribers on anything from pizza to dry cleaning. Copycat sites plagued its advance, though it reports that it still operates in 15 countries.
2011
Muddy Waters Research, researcher for investors in China
Smaller Company
2012
Californian company GoPro’s founder, a surfer, marketed a small, durable, waterproof camera that captured the thrill of riding the waves. GoPro went public (and market capitalisation neared $12bn) but, thanks to imitators, lost its poise and is now worth $800m.
2013
TransferWise, established in 2011 in London by two young Estonians, transfers money at lower fees and better exchange rates than conventional banks. A flourishing “unicorn”, it rates today as one of Europe’s few start-ups valued at more than $1bn.
2014
Yorkshire-based Xeros is reinventing the washing machine, using less water than conventional devices and tiny polymer beads to beat dirt from clothing. After focusing on the industrial market, it unveiled a domestic machine at 2018’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
2015
Farfetch, boutique clothing online retail platform
2016
Oxbotica, UK robotics developer
2017
EthioChicken. Read the story
Developing Markets
2008
Founded by a former engineer in China’s People’s Liberation Army, Huawei dominates global telecoms equipment sales. Washington concerns about Chinese snooping saw the company’s effort to sell handsets in the US through domestic telecoms carrier AT&T blocked in January.
2009
Vale, multinational Brazilian metal merchant
2010
Taiwan’s MediaTek, the world’s second-biggest mobile phone chipmaker after the US’s Qualcomm, says its revenue may fall 20 per cent this quarter because of sluggish smartphone sales in China. It sees global growth only in the sub-$400 handset market.
2011
Samsung, South Korean tech trendspotter
2012
Mahindra & Mahindra of India overtook John Deere of Illinois in 2012 to become the world’s largest tractor maker by volume. Most Indians know the brand for its sleeker SUVs that race through the streets of cities such as Mumbai (its headquarters) and New Delhi.
2013
Sindicato Antioqueño, Colombian business group, based in Medellín
2014
Mara, Dubai property, manufacturing and agriculture company
2015
M-Kopa, Kenyan solar-powered goods supplier
2016
Empresas Polar, Venezuelan purveyor of drinks and staple foods
2017
CATL. Read the story