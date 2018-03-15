2009

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan chief executive, ‘King of the Street’

2010

As chief executive, Alan Mulally steered Ford Motor from a $12.7bn loss in 2006, when he took over, to a $6.6bn profit in 2010. Since he retired in 2014 Ford has struggled to find a replacement to match him.

2011

Michael Woodford, named president in 2011 of Japanese camera maker Olympus, was sacked for questioning earlier deals of about Y130bn ($1.7bn). Some former executives were convicted for involvement in fraud; he sued Olympus for a sizeable sum and has since focused on charity work.

2012

Miner and trader Glencore’s chief executive Ivan Glasenberg struck 2012’s deal of the year when he bought mining group Xstrata for $76bn. Low raw materials prices took their toll but global growth has meant they, and Glencore, have surged.

2013

Moya Greene, Royal Mail chief executive, she took the UK’s 500-year-old postal service into the private sector, something that had eluded UK governments for decades. Despite some hard times, she and the Royal Mail remain in situ.

2014

Travis Kalanick, who founded Uber in 2009, saw the ride-hailing app rise in value to more than $40bn. After a spate of scandals, legal obstacles and angry words with drivers, he resigned as chief executive in 2017.

2015

Andy Jassy, Amazon Web Services innovator

2016

Helena Morrissey, asset manager and campaigner against business ‘group think’

2017

James Dyson.