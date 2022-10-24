More FTSE-listed companies have issued profit warnings this quarter than at any time since 2008, and jet shortages are hitting airlines hard. Plus, the FT’s Eri Suguira explains why Toyota is struggling to produce fully electric vehicles.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race

Toyota was a hybrid pioneer with the Prius but struggles to leap to electric

Airlines hit by jet shortages in new challenge for aviation

Profit warnings soar as UK companies struggle with costs

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.