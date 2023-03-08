Daniil Kercz

© Amit Israeli

The 20-year-old Kyiv native made a strong runway debut last year, walking for Dsquared2, John Elliott and JW Anderson, where he sported a breastplate made out of BMX handlebars. Now based in Paris, he is a keen skateboarder, and when not working can be found doing tray flips at the skatepark, turning found and recycled objects into art or taking photos on his Konica KD-510Z, inspired by the work of self-taught Ukrainian photographer Boris Mikhailov.

Daniil wears Dolce & Gabbana cotton/linen cardigan, £1,700, matching sarong, £550, and cotton tank top, £185. Hatton Labs pearl necklace, £355. Dsquared2 bead and shell necklace, £215

Malick Bodian

© Amit Israeli

Born and raised in Senegal, Bodian was scouted while on holiday in Corsica six years ago and made his catwalk debut walking in Valentino’s AW18 show. The 26-year-old has since done campaigns for Dior, Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Hugo Boss; he was on the cover of the HTSI celebration issue, which was shot in Senegal last year. An accomplished photographer in his own right, he has also shot campaigns for Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Wales Bonner, and photographed Michaela Coel in Accra for the cover of US Vogue. “Malick is a dream to work with,” says photographer Amit Israeli. “He understands fashion in a very deep way. His gestures are so subtle and yet so accurate – everything is just right on point.”

Malick wears Wales Bonner & Kerry James Marshall jersey T-shirt, £250. Wales Bonner jersey top, £330, and cotton shorts, £585. Kangol acrylic-mix bucket hat, £65

Saul Symon

© Amit Israeli

The 22-year-old Scottish-American grew up in the south of France but is now based in London. Recognisable by his soft mullet and waifish features, Symon debuted for Zegna’s SS21 show and has since walked for Jil Sander, Valentino, Hermès, Ferragamo and Acne Studios, where he sported a bow-adorned top and thigh-skimming shorts. Now starring in Zegna’s SS23 campaign, he says what he loves about modelling is working with “zealous, tender folk”.

Saul wears Canali linen/silk jacket, £1,740. Y/Project cotton shirt, £480. Études cotton poplin hat, £115

Nonso Ojukwu

© Amit Israeli

“Nonso is the most elegant human being that I’ve met,” says casting director Ben Grimes. “He literally glides into rooms.” Ojukwu, still only 18, was scouted by his first agent at a church in Lagos in 2021 and made his debut walking exclusively for Prada’s AW22 show. The Nigerian was one of SS23’s top male models, having walked in nine shows including Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Dior Homme. He counts working with Kim Jones – he appeared on both Dior’s runway and in its campaign – among his career highlights. “It’s been an amazing journey,” he says. “I hope this is just the beginning.”

Nonso wears Ferragamo viscose tunic, £2,370, silk-mix trousers, £1,725, and leather sandals, POA

Violette Meima

© Amit Israeli

Born and raised in Paris, the 18-year-old gamine beauty caught the attention of stylist and fashion director Suzanne Koller, who cast her in a story last year. She has since made her runway debut walking exclusively for Loewe’s AW22 show, in which she wore a black minidress with a hem shaped like a car, and Paco Rabanne. A student of art and graphic design at Parisian art school Penninghen, she “is all about an attitude that is very much of today”, says Ben Grimes. “She’s 100 per cent who she’s meant to be.”

Violette wears Balenciaga wool twill jacket, £2,950, and matching trousers, £1,650. Comme des Garçons cotton-mix jacket, cotton-mix shirt and jersey T-shirt, all POA. Earring, Violette’s own

Leon Dame

© Amit Israeli

“What I really enjoy about modelling is being able to play around with different characters,” says the 23-year-old Berlin model, who rose to fame when he closed Maison Margiela’s SS19 show, stomping down the runway in a thigh-grazing leather jacket and platform boots. Loved for his distinctive gait and piercing stare, he has become a catwalk regular, racking up more than 200 runway appearances as well as countless campaigns for Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Berluti or Valentino. A saxophonist, he has recently taken up acting courses at RADA in London too.

Leon wears Hermès technical-canvas blouson, £3,000, canvas overshirt, £2,400, and cotton and linen tank top, £580. Martine Rose wool jumper (worn around neck), £469. N21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua cotton trousers, POA

© Amit Israeli

Leon wears MM6 Maison Margiela cotton top, €290. Kiko Kostadinov cotton-mix jumper, £415. Miu Miu ribbed jersey top, £620, and poplin shorts (just seen), £780. Junya Watanabe Man cotton cap, £108

Jonas Glöer

© Amit Israeli

The 28-year-old German model was scouted at a bus stop while on a school trip to London nearly 10 years ago, just a few streets from where he lives today. He made his catwalk debut walking for Raf Simons and has since closed three shows for Prada, as well as been the face of campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Paul Smith and Valentino. When not on the runway, he can be found on the tennis court. “During the pandemic I started playing tennis again, which I hadn’t done since high school,” he says. “Now I take my racquet when I travel for work and play as much as possible.”

Jonas wears Loewe wool jumper, £1,500. Yohji Yamamoto Homme cotton trousers, £2,000. Tiffany & Co yellow-gold Tiffany T Narrow Wire bracelet, £1,675, and white-gold Tiffany T Narrow Wire bracelet, £1,675

Nizar Talal

© Amit Israeli

The 20-year-old Moroccan grew up in Lombardy, Italy, and was scouted on the streets of Albino in Bergamo in 2021. He made his first appearance on the catwalk at Dior Homme’s AW22 show and has since walked for Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus and Fendi. A highlight so far has been representing Morocco at Carine Roitfeld’s mega fashion show in Doha, Qatar, at last year’s FIFA World Cup. He appeared alongside models Cara Taylor and Soo Joo Park, wearing a monogrammed tracksuit and furry sneakers – an “amazing experience”.

Nizar wears Fendi cotton shirt, £650, cotton trousers, POA, jeans (worn underneath trousers), £1,050, and hat, £400. Tiffany & Co white-gold Tiffany T T1 ring, £2,125, and gold and silver Square Signet ring, £1,250

Yuto Ebihara

© Amit Israeli

The 20-year-old Tokyo-born marketing/psychology student got into modelling a year ago and has already walked for Bottega Veneta, Dior, Etro, Armani and Rick Owens, where he appeared in towering grilled platform boots – though his career highlight was shooting in Marrakech for the slow-fashion brand Marrakshi Life. “It was my first time in Africa, and it was a completely different world from Tokyo,” he says.

Yuto wears Dior wool bar coat, £3,100, cotton and silk double-veil Bermuda shorts (worn underneath trousers), £990, wool beanie, £410, and brass, ceramic and resin pin, POA. Palace cotton hoodie, £138. Marni wool sweater, £950. Aries cotton twill trousers, £300

Zaïr Cheseaux

© Amit Israeli

The 22-year-old Swiss-Congolese model, who recently transitioned to male, was brought up outside the medieval town of Sion in Switzerland and made his first appearance for KNWLS in 2019. He has since made waves for Richard Quinn, where he appeared with bleached eyebrows, and Collina Strada, where he had his hair slicked with clay. His career highlight was AW22, when he walked for brands such as Hermès, Balmain, Loewe, Stella McCartney, Vetements and Acne Studios. “There’s something unique about Zaïr,” says Ben Grimes. “And it’s not about beauty or proportion, it’s about presence. He’s unabashedly himself.”

Zaïr wears Maison Mihara Yasuhiro wool-mix blazer, £697, matching trousers, £440, and cupro and rayon shirt, £544. Balenciaga silver-brass trouser chain, £6,390. Dries Van Noten leather shoes, £445. Carrey Paris silver Skyler XL earring, €25

Baye Seye

© Amit Israeli

The svelte French-Senegalese 19-year-old was signed last March and made his catwalk debut at Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s AW22 show wearing a skin-baring crystal-mesh halter top. Based in Paris, he has since walked for Miu Miu, Balenciaga, Off-White and Dior Homme. “It’s hypnotising how beautiful he is,” says photographer Amit Israeli. “There is something so honest about the way he acts in front of the camera – you feel everything.”

Baye wears Louis Vuitton viscose-mix pyjama shirt, £1,300, and matching trousers, £2,150. Acne Studios wool sweater, POA. Robyn Lynch technical-fabric trousers (worn underneath pyjamas), £340. Marni cashmere shorts (worn underneath trousers), £515

Aditsa Berzenia

© Amit Israeli

Born in Abkhazia on the border of Russia and Georgia, the 22-year-old economics student was discovered by Moscow’s Avant Models on Instagram two years ago, gaining attention for her preternaturally high cheekbones and ice-blue eyes; she made her catwalk debut this season walking for Blumarine, Jil Sander, Courrèges, Ann Demeulemeester and Miu Miu. “She is one of my favourite faces that I saw in last season’s casting rounds,” says casting director Ben Grimes, who was drawn to her androgynous beauty. “She looks like an elegant punk.”

Aditsa wears MM6 Maison Margiela silk-mix blazer, £1,140, and denim trousers, POA. Balenciaga silver-brass trouser chain, £6,390. Wales Bonner leather boots (just seen), POA

© Amit Israeli

Aditsa wears Prada cotton shirt, £1,100, and leather shorts, £2,350. Les Mauvais Garçons custom-made felt beret with pendants, POA

Maty Drazek

© Amit Israeli

The 19-year-old Czech, voted 2022’s “breakout star” by models.com, made their catwalk debut for Miu Miu’s AW22 show. Part of a new wave of models being cast in gender-fluid contexts, they have since walked for JW Anderson, where they closed the SS23 show wearing a black T-shirt paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. They now star alongside Kendall Jenner and Emma Corrin in Miu Miu’s SS23 campaign, styled by Lotta Volkova. A fashion design student particularly inspired by rococo, they love to make their own clothes: “Even though they’re still a new face, they get the picture right away,” says stylist James Valeri. “They’re so magnetic in front of the camera.”

Maty wears Giorgio Armani silk-mix suit, £2,500. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello silk shirt, £1,480. Doublet viscose-mix wrinkled T-shirt, £340

Abas Abdirazaq

© Amit Israeli

The 19-year-old Dutch-Somalian was working as a trainee chef in Amsterdam last summer when he joined his friend at an open casting on his day off. He was signed straightaway, making his runway debut walking among the salt marshes of Aigues-Mortes for Jacquemus’ AW22 collection. The catwalks of Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Hermès have followed. He’s a passionate cook and his favourite things to make are desserts. “I get to be creative with fruits, parfaits and caramel. It’s like an art thing.”

Abas wears Jacquemus cotton doudoune gilet parka, POA, cotton cardigan, £840, cotton shirt, POA, and cotton shorts, £405. Zegna cotton slub trousers (worn underneath shorts), POA. Tiffany & Co silver Tiffany 1837 Makers ID chain bracelet, £955

© Amit Israeli

From left: Leon Dame wears wool overshirt, £1,970, wool trousers, £990, and hand-stitched embossed leather Pochette The Go bag, POA. Malick Bodian wears leather trench coat, £6,990, cotton trench coat, £2,060, wool trousers, £720, and leather boots, £1,350. Jonas Glöer wears leather coat, £6,720, leather jacket, £5,290, and leather trousers, £3,850, all Bottega Veneta

Models, Abas Abdirazaq at Crew. Maty Drazek at Focus. Aditsa Berzenia at Ford. Baye Seye at IMG. Zaïr Cheseaux at Models One. Yuto Ebihara at Next. Saul Symon at Premier. Nonso Ojukwu at Premium. Daniil Kercz, Malick Bodian and Nizar Talal at Success. Jonas Glöer, Leon Dame and Violette Meima at Viva. Casting, Ben Grimes at Drive Represents. Hair, Laurent Philippon at Bryant. Make-up, Marie Duhart at Bryant. Set design, Eleonara Succi at Walter Schupfer. Photographer’s assistant, Bastien Santanoceto. Digital operator, Manon Clavelier. Stylist’s assistants, Manvi Bhatnagar, Aliso Nikolenko and Isabella Papadimitriou. Hair assistants, Vincent Zimberlin and Jason Thomas. Make-up assistants, Lou Boidin and Fay Bio-Toura. Production, Elsa Puangsudrac at Farrago Projects