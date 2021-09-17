The future of getting there Sustainability is an enormous question for cities and governments around the world. Carmakers and others are busy coming up with ideas about what mobility-to-come might look like © Davi Augusto Why the future of the city is congestion-freeFrom parking lots to parklets, the ideas that can reshape our urban spacesnew ‘The whole environment is going to reshape itself’Cadillac’s Crystal Windham on motors, mentors and why car design is all about your mindsetnew Electric motorcycles’ game plan to seduce new ridersManufacturers are striving to create a high-performance machine to tempt owners away from conventionnew