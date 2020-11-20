WHO recommends doctors do not prescribe Gilead's remdesivir to coronavirus patients in hospital

The World Health Organization has recommended that doctors do not prescribe Gilead's remdesivir to patients in hospital with coronavirus, US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin has decided against extending several of the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending facilities, and online wine retailer, Naked Wines, has said that worsening wildfires are becoming a challenge for the industry. Plus, the FT’s Michael Stott explains why Venezuelan oil could become the world’s biggest stranded asset.





WHO recommends against prescribing remdesivir to Covid patients

ft.com/content/cc8d2fc7-f7e9-441e-a33c-94b8f82ce110?





US Treasury says no to extending some of Fed’s crisis-fighting tool

https://www.ft.com/content/e4b3a063-db44-4e6c-b998-74a29d70b136?





Wildfires pose threat to industry, warns Naked Wines

https://www.ft.com/content/55daaf65-b233-47b8-b24a-b38b1b93f0f0





Venezuelan oil could become world’s biggest stranded asset, say experts

https://www.ft.com/content/cafbd3c7-2434-4f23-8da8-1f7052efdc8e

