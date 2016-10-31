October dealmaking hits $500bn, the world’s worst communicators and why your friends ‘checked in’ to Standing Rock

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

A trio of blockbuster deals — by General Electric, CenturyLink and Blackstone — lifted the total value of transactions attempted in October above $500bn, in what unexpectedly became one of the busiest months for global dealmaking on record.

The surge in blockbuster mergers and acquisitions in recent weeks signalled renewed corporate confidence in the outlook for the US economy, dealmakers said, even as the country’s highly-charged presidential race concludes in about a week. (FT)

In the news

FBI chief opposed blaming Russia for hacks FBI director James Comey argued against the US government issuing a public statement earlier this month that accused Russia of launching computer hacks “intended to interfere with the US election process” because it was too close to the November 8 poll, according to a government official. Word of the internal government debate comes with Mr Comey under fire for notifying Congress 11 days ahead of election day that new emails related to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private server had been discovered and would be reviewed by FBI agents. Mrs Clinton’s campaign manager has labelled it a “blatant double standard”. (FT) Keep track of the 2016 presidential race with our daily US politics newsletter. Sign up here.

Carney extends Mark Carney will extend his period as governor of the Bank of England to June 2019, declining to serve a full eight-year term and instead standing down once Britain leaves the EU. In a letter to Philip Hammond, the chancellor, Mr Carney said he was “honoured” to serve longer than he had originally intended and, by extending his term until Britain had left the EU, hoped his decision would “help contribute to securing an orderly transition to the UK’s new relationship with Europe”. But the central bank has been accused of over-reach and political interference since becoming independent in 1997. The FT’s Chris Giles details a few “uncomfortable moments”. (FT)

One in three of Britain’s wealthy under tax investigation One in three of the richest people in Britain is under investigation by HM Revenue & Customs over nearly £2bn of potentially underpaid tax, the government’s spending watchdog said on Tuesday. (FT)

Barroso cleared of ethics breach An EU ethics panel on Monday cleared José Manuel Barroso, the former president of the European Commission, of violating conduct rules when he accepted a job with Goldman Sachs, in a report that nevertheless criticised him for a lapse of judgment in taking the post. (FT)

Zika fears deepen in Vietnam. Vietnamese officials have reported the first case of infant microcephaly linked to the Zika virus, a month after Thailand reported the region’s first case. There are fears that incidence of the virus is undereported in Southeast Asia because of fears over tourist revenue. (NAR)

It’s a big day for

Japanese rates After making some serious moves at its previous meeting in September — capping the 10-year yield at zero per cent, and promising to overshoot its 2 per cent inflation target — the Bank of Japan kept interest rates on hold at 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, Japanese FX traders are on tenterhooks ahead of the US election. (FT)

Sony Analysts project the Japanese electronics maker to report a net loss of ¥1.6bn for the July to September quarter on Tuesday, compared with a year-earlier profit of ¥33.6bn, due to damages caused by earthquakes that hit Japan’s southern prefecture of Kumamoto in April. (FT)

Food for thought

FT endorses Clinton “Rarely in a US presidential election has the choice been so stark and the stakes so high. The contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has provided high drama, amply demonstrated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s reckless, last-minute intervention in the saga of Mrs Clinton’s emails. But there must be no doubt about the gravity of the 2016 election, for America and the world … This is a moment for the renewal of American leadership. One candidate has the credentials. Mrs Clinton has served as first lady, senator for New York and US secretary of state.” (FT)

Last days for death row? California’s system of capital punishment has hit a serious snag: it does not kill people any more. In nearly 50 years, only 13 of the more than 1,000 people convicted of murder in California have been put to death. There have been no executions since 2006. Convicted murderers are more likely to die of natural causes. (FT)

Tens of thousands ‘check in’ to Standing Rock By now, depending on your Facebook filter, you’ve probably seen it: a Facebook friend ‘checking in’ to Standing Rock, North Dakota. The idea is spreading like a chain letter as a way to help protesters who are trying to block the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline by flooding a stream of potential intelligence for police with false information. The thing is, no one so far seems to know who started the idea. (WaPo, NYT)

English speakers the world’s worst communicators It was just one word in one email, but it triggered huge financial losses for a multinational company. When such misunderstandings happen, it is usually the native English speakers who are to blame. Ironically, they are worse at delivering their message than people who speak English as a second or third language. (BBC)

Rolls-Royce alleged bribery An investigation by the Guardian and the BBC has uncovered leaked documents and testimony from insiders that suggest that the blue-chip manufacturer may have benefited from the use of illicit payments to boost profits for years. (Guardian)

Video of the day

The strongman leader returns Gideon Rachman and Frederick Studemann discuss the recent revival of the strongman narrative in global politics as incarnated by Russian president Vladimir Putin and US presidential candidate Donald Trump. (FT)