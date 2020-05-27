Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Hopes of a quick economic recovery gave global stocks a lift on Tuesday. The FT’s Philip Stafford explains whether that optimism can be sustained. Then, a look at the highly rated companies, including ­Disney, Apple and ExxonMobil, that have borrowed a trillion dollars in the first five months of this year. Plus, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will send two Nasa astronauts to space today. The FT’s West Coast Editor, Richard Waters, will explain what this means for commercial ambitions in the final frontier.





