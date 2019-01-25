Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone was arrested on Friday on seven charges brought by Robert Mueller, in one of the biggest moves by the special counsel’s office in months.

According to the indictment, Mr Stone allegedly told an associate to “do a ‘Frank Pentangeli’” (lie under oath) to the House Intelligence Committee and threatened to take away the person’s therapy dog if he did not comply.

Mr Stone, who has been an informal adviser to Donald Trump since the mid-1980s, served on the Trump campaign until August 2015, and then maintained “regular contact” thereafter, according to the special counsel’s office.

The charges against Mr Stone are related to congressional testimony he gave about his efforts to secure information from WikiLeaks about its publication of Democrats’ emails during the 2016 campaign.

Donald Trump and Roger Stone pictured in 1999. © AP

Mr Stone made various public statements that raised questions about whether he had inside knowledge about the Democrats’ stolen emails or WikiLeaks’ plans to publish them, which he has repeatedly denied. Anything he knew about WikiLeaks, he said, came through “an intermediary” and “mutual friend”, Randy Credico, a US radio personality.

The indictment accuses Mr Stone of lying about this when he testified to the House Intelligence Committee in 2017, alleges that he obstructed the probe by withholding information and that he tampered with a witness, Mr Credico, by encouraging him to do so too.

Here are some of the key points in the indictment:

Invoking ‘Tricky Dick’

A longtime Republican operative, Mr Stone’s political career began in earnest during President Richard Nixon’s 1972 re-election campaign where he earned a reputation for his use of opposition research and “dirty” tricks. Mr Stone even has a tattoo of Mr Nixon’s face on his back.

Roger Stone has a tattoo of President Richard Nixon on his back. © Netflix

According to the indictment, when asked by the House Committee if he had any documentation of his contacts with Mr Credico, Mr Stone falsely said that he had nothing to provide.

Q: So you never communicated with your intermediary in writing in any way? A: No. Q: Never emailed him or texted him? A: He’s not an email guy. Q: So all your conversations with him were in person or over the phone. A: Correct.

The indictment goes on to provide several written accounts of Mr Stone’s discussions with Mr Credico, who is referred to in the document as “Person 2”.

After Mr Credico was asked to meet the committee, it says he repeatedly urged Mr Stone to correct his testimony. Mr Stone instead sought to have Mr Credico stick to his story.

STONE responded, “‘Stonewall it. Plead the fifth. Anything to save the plan’ . . . Richard Nixon.” On or about November 20, 2017, Person 2 informed HPSCI [The House Intelligence Committee] that he declined HPSCI’s request for a voluntary interview

The Godfather

After Mr Credico was subpoenaed to testify before the committee, Mr Stone allegedly urged him to lie under oath.

On multiple occasions, including on or about December 1, 2017, STONE told Person 2 that Person 2 should do a “Frank Pentangeli” before HPSCI in order to avoid contradicting STONE’s testimony.

Frank Pentangeli is a character in the film The Godfather: Part II, who testifies before a congressional committee and in that testimony claims not to know critical information that he does know.

‘You are a rat’

The indictment alleges that Mr Stone repeatedly made statements intended to prevent Mr Credico from co-operating with the investigations.

On or about April 9, 2018, STONE wrote in an email to Person 2, “You are a rat. A stoolie. You backstab your friends-run your mouth my lawyers are dying [sic] Rip you to shreds.”

Mr Stone also allegedly threatened to steal Mr Credico’s therapy dog, a white Coton de Tuléar named Bianca.

STONE also said he would “take that dog away from you”, referring to Person 2’s dog.

Randy Credico (right) pictured with his dog, Bianca (middle). © Getty

On or about the same day, STONE wrote to Person 2, “I am so ready. Let’s get it on. Prepare to die [expletive].”

Mr Stone’s lawyer did not return a request from the Financial Times for comment.