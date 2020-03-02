Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Disruptions caused by the coronavirus are driving the global economy closer to a recession and triggering calls for fiscal and monetary intervention, activist hedge fund Elliott Management is pushing for big changes at Twitter after taking a $1bn stake, and the US state of Wyoming is in talks to buy millions of acres of land from Occidental Petroleum. Plus, if Bernie Sanders is elected US president, his policies have the potential to radically change the US financial system. The FT’s Robert Armstrong explains how Wall Street is weighing up the idea of a socialist in the White House.

