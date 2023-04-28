As a prime contender to take the helm of post-Brexit Britain’s competition watchdog, Sarah Cardell last year flew to San Francisco to meet some of Silicon Valley’s biggest players. Less than a year later, they all know her name as the head of the regulator that dealt a deadly blow to Microsoft’s biggest acquisition.

The former lawyer was plunged into battle with the US group this week after the Competition and Markets Authority blocked the $75bn takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft president Brad Smith accused the UK of being “closed for business”, while Activision warned it was reassessing its investment in the country.

The decision has put the UK regulator at the forefront of a global regulatory pushback against Big Tech. Following Britain’s departure from the EU, the CMA is now responsible for decisions on some of the biggest cross-border mergers, which previously would have been decided by Brussels.

“The CMA is now the world’s policeman on mergers,” said John Fingleton, former head of the CMA’s predecessor, the Office of Fair Trading.

An Oxbridge-educated lawyer who was made partner at English firm Slaughter and May in her early 30s, Cardell does not like the limelight, ex-colleagues say. One noted that becoming a lightning rod for Microsoft’s criticisms was probably the “last thing” the 49-year-old mother of three would enjoy about the job.

EU officials who have come across Cardell describe her as a “practical” operator but also shy. “She’s not someone who is looking for the light. She’s down to earth and makes a good impression,” one said.

However, a person close to Cardell said she would not shrink from the challenge of taking on Big Tech. She was ready to have “adversarial” interactions with the technology groups, and felt strongly that the CMA was making the right calls to protect consumers, the person said.

Cardell has been central to the agency’s tough stance on mergers as the watchdog’s first general counsel, and consigliere to former chief executive Andrea Coscelli for nearly a decade until succeeding him in December.

Coscelli, an Italian-British economist who has since returned to the private sector, carved out an increasingly vocal role for the UK regulator as an enforcer against market distortions created by Big Tech, amplifying the regulator’s global presence.

In the last three years of their partnership, Cardell and Coscelli shaped plans to give the CMA a new arsenal of powers to take on the tech giants with legislation introduced this week in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill.

This will give the UK watchdog powers to dictate to the technology groups how they treat their customers, or else be fined up to 10 per cent of their turnover.

Although antitrust lawyers say Cardell is a “lawyers’ lawyer”, the person close to Cardell said she had always been interested in policy, noting she applied for a number of leadership roles when the CMA was formed in 2013.

Her interest in antitrust and competition law dates back to her university days. It was her economics tutor at Oxford — she studied philosophy, politics and economics at Exeter College — who suggested she take up a career in competition law.

One former colleague said Cardell was “very technical, careful, a very serious lawyer”.

The decision to block Microsoft’s takeover of Activision was taken by an independent panel within the CMA, but ex-colleagues and peers pointed out Cardell played a big role in shaping the policy that paved the way for that decision.

The UK regulator has made clear its scepticism of solutions that fail to include divestments or other structural changes to resolve competition concerns.

It was Cardell, who underlined in a speech on competitive markets in February, that the CMA’s bar for accepting so-called behavioural remedies to clear an acquisition was high. It was a sign that Microsoft was likely to face an uphill battle in winning the regulator over with its Activision deal.

Also in February, the CMA panel looking at the Microsoft merger suggested the group sell Call of Duty, Activision’s smash hit game, instead of allowing rivals access to it following the tie-up. Microsoft dismissed the idea out of hand. The US group has pledged to appeal the CMA decision.

Significantly, Cardell, armed with an appeals system that places high barriers to companies seeking to overturn its rulings, has been clear that the UK will be ready to diverge from Brussels on merger rulings, paving the way for what could be a growing gulf between Britain and Europe.

“The big difference is that the CMA has more power to block mergers than any other global enforcer,” Fingleton said.