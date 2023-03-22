The IMF has struck a deal with Ukraine to provide a $15.6bn loan, some former central bankers say pausing rate increases because of the banking sector turmoil would be a mistake, shares of First Republic Bank rallied after US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the government stood ready to provide further support for smaller lenders, and China's leader Xi Jinping has backed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s stance on his war in Ukraine but refrained from endorsing his statements about a planned gas pipeline.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com