News podcast

Uber's chief executive resigns

News podcast

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

The maverick chief executive of the ride-hailing app Uber has stepped down. The FT's Andrew Hill tells Ravi Mattu about management lessons from the episode for start-ups as well as big companies.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.