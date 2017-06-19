News podcast Add to myFT Uber's chief executive resigns News podcast Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save June 21, 2017 News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon. The maverick chief executive of the ride-hailing app Uber has stepped down. The FT's Andrew Hill tells Ravi Mattu about management lessons from the episode for start-ups as well as big companies. Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest News podcast Catastrophic forest fires in Portugal raise wider concerns Monday, 19 June, 2017 Anbang chairman's detention raises business concerns Friday, 16 June, 2017 Irish PM Leo Varadkar unveils new cabinet Thursday, 15 June, 2017 GE management shake-up Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 Oldest human remains found in Morocco Monday, 12 June, 2017