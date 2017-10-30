Banks benefit from China’s economic rebalancing

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

As part of China’s anti-corruption drive, the free liquor and even bottled water disappeared from the hotels housing guests for the 19th Party Congress, which concluded last week. But despite the austere note on which the core leadership insisted, there was a congratulatory air about the proceedings.

The reflationary trade may be moribund in the US, but across the Pacific it is alive and well. Consider one small indication noted by Chris Wood, strategist at CLSA: ICBC, the largest bank in China and in the world, is trading above book value in relatively cynical Hong Kong for the first time in more than two years. “The improvement in Chinese banks’ reported asset quality can be seen in the continuing rally in Chinese bank stocks, where a re-rating is now taking place,” he notes.

Banks are generally a proxy for wider economic trends. In this case, the recovery of the share prices of ICBC and its peers reflects two benign developments.

For one thing, the rate of growth of debt — widely seen by bearish hedge fund managers as one day triggering a systemic financial crisis — has slowed. Indeed, the second quarter was the first since 2011 in which debt actually declined, according to Haibin Zhu, chief China economist at JPMorgan in Hong Kong.

Although the drop in total debt (including the shadow banks) was “marginal”, as Mr Zhu notes, the composition of that debt has also shifted. The share of corporate lending in the total is down, while that of households is increasing. That, in turn, means the long-promised rebalancing of the economy from investment to consumption is gaining momentum.

The banks are double beneficiaries of this because loans to households, especially for mortgages, are less likely to become problem assets. Moreover, banks can also charge more to consumers, thereby improving their margins.

The banks make up 14 per cent of the MSCI index, which has been the star performer year to date. Given that these positive trends in the quality of banks’ balance sheets are still in their early days, not only are the banks far less likely to bring down the system, they may even be as highly regarded by investors as they are by the leadership.

