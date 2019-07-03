Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

European leaders agree to back Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank and Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission, Tesla reports record production and delivery figures for its latest quarter, the Trump administration abandons its efforts to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census and President Donald Trump says he will nominate Fed critic Judy Shelton and St Louis Fed official Christopher Waller to the board of the Federal Reserve. Plus, the FT’s Richard Henderson explains a radical shift taking place in capital markets.

