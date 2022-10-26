‘Tech cold war’: a week of rising tensions in the critical chip industry

Semiconductors have been dubbed the “oil” of the 21st century, powering almost all modern technologies. Supply chains disrupted due to the pandemic, the macroeconomic slowdown and geopolitical tensions have laid bare the fragile networks underpinning the sector. The US and EU are pouring billions into shoring up domestic supplies of chips as growing tensions between China and the west threaten critical sources. FT journalists bring you in-depth coverage of this pivotal industry.