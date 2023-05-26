This is an audio transcript of the Behind the Money podcast episode: ‘Romantic comedies, with novelist Curtis Sittenfeld’

Lilah Raptopoulos

Growing up in the 1980s, the author Curtis Sittenfeld, watched a lot of romantic comedies. So many that they were kind of burnt into her brain.

Curtis Sittenfeld

I saw a lot of those golden age of romcom movies in the theatre as a teenager, and they were kind of imprinted. And so it’s like I saw, you know, When Harry Met Sally in the theatre . . .

Clip from When Harry Met Sally

I’ll have what she’s having.

Curtis Sittenfeld

. . . Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral . . .

Clip from Notting Hill

I’m also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking to love her.

Curtis Sittenfeld

. . . Dirty Dancing, Say Anything. So I have those movies in my bloodstream.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Curtis is a bestselling author. She’s written seven novels and two books of short stories, and she’s known for being the smart, satirical commentator on modern American life. Her novel, Rodham, envisions who Hillary Clinton would have been if she hadn’t married Bill. In her latest book called Romantic Comedy, she takes on modern love. Curtis loves romcoms and she loves love. But she also knows that there’s a real difference between how love is portrayed in TV and movies and what it’s like in real life.

Curtis Sittenfeld

I think that the nuclear family, which seems tied obviously very closely to sort of the two-person monogamous marriage, can be very isolating for a lot of people who are not that happy, you know, feel kind of bored, overwhelmed and like, again, isolated. Yeah. I mean, I think . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

They get married and they’re, like, forever? OK. (laughter)

Curtis Sittenfeld

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Curtis likes the way the romantic comedy genre has been expanding. She also wants to see more. More kinds of people falling in love and more kinds of love. Today we talk about it. This is FT Weekend. I’m Lilah Raptopoulos.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Here’s what Romantic Comedy is about. The main character is Sally. She’s a comedy writer in her late thirties, and she writes for a weekly sketch show called Night Owls. She starts to notice that these gorgeous celebrity women are coming through to guest host the show, and a lot of them are getting with her kind of very average looking male co-workers. This realisation comes from something Curtis noticed on Saturday Night Live. People like Scarlett Johansson marrying Colin Jost or Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson. So in the novel, it crosses Sally’s mind that this would never happen to her like a sexy, famous man would never get with the funny, smart, hairy, normal-looking woman. But then, romance ensues. Sally meets a man named Noah. He’s a wildly famous heart-throb, pop star, kind of cheesy. And he guest hosts the show and he kind of flips that theory on its head. Curtis, welcome to FT Weekend. It’s such a pleasure to have you.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Thank you so much.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So you have joined us to talk about romantic comedies today because you just came out with a novel about romantic comedy, that is a romantic comedy, that’s called Romantic Comedy (chuckles). And to start, great title. (laughter)

Curtis Sittenfeld

Haha. Thank you.

Lilah Raptopoulos

And so just to set the premise for listeners, if they haven’t read your novel yet, there’s Sally, the smart Saturday Night Live writer, and there’s Noah, the hot pop star. And they may or may not fall in love. Can you, like, set the scene a little bit for us?

Curtis Sittenfeld

They may or may not.

Lilah Raptopoulos

(Laughter) Will they? Won’t they?

Curtis Sittenfeld

This may or may not be a novel about like a man and woman who meet and flirt and then I don’t really know it. (laughter) So they’re both in their late thirties. Sally has been at the Night Owls, the sketch comedy show, for nine years. She’s successful and confident. She was married and divorced in her early twenties and she’s not sort of actively yearning to get married. I think she just kind of feels like whatever is available to her is not what she particularly wants.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. OK, so you started writing Romantic Comedy in 2021. Why? Like how did it come about?

Curtis Sittenfeld

So early 2020, in spring 2020, my novel Rodham was published, which was this alternate history of the life of Hillary Clinton. If she hadn’t met and fallen in love with Bill Clinton but not married him. And ...

Lilah Raptopoulos

So good.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Thank you. Thank you. So and that was a book that had, you know, required a lot of research and it’s a very political novel. And I was then at that point, people would say to me, “What’s the next thing that you’re going to write?” And I would say, “I want to write something short and fun.” And I go down the path of writing this, this sort of utopian community-ish novel, which I was doing a lot of research for it, and I found the research super interesting. But I thought, this is not shaping up to be a novel that’s short and it’s not shaping up to be a novel that’s fine. But I might go over to you on my goals, and then it gets to be summer 2021. And I had a very consciously wanted to write something fun and fizzy and escapist because I wanted like I want more fun in my own life. And it felt like, OK, if I can combine people flirting and falling in love and the setting of a late-night sketch comedy show, like, the chances of that being fun and escapist for me is very high. The daily grind of the pandemic could be like, set aside. While I enjoyed the world of romantic comedy.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. This might not be how you think about it, but how did you think about the arc of the story and the idea of happily ever after? And like, I don’t want to spoil it, but you know, if Sally and Noah do end up together, who knows? Then it becomes a traditional romcom in some ways, right? Like she gets super-rich and presumably moves into his castle in LA and they live happily ever after.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Yeah, yeah. That’s I mean, so as some people have said to me, like, “Oh, do you see yourself as subverting the romantic comedy?” And I would say, “Not especially”. Like, one, I think there is a lot of subversion going on already. And I think that, you know, people who don’t read romances would probably be surprised by, you know, I think they’re quite different from 20 years ago in a way that I think is healthy and exciting. There’s a lot more diversity in terms of, like, race or queerness. So, I mean, I think that Sally herself struggles with the question of: If she ends up with this rich, handsome man who’s also famous, you know, does she lose her identity? And is that a sacrifice worth making? And I think that’s like that’s a question that’s handled realistically. Like, it’s not, I think that maybe the fairy tale version of things would be like, “Who wouldn’t want to move into the mansion in LA? And I think she’s sort of like, “Do I or don’t I?”

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, yeah, it’s an active choice. I’m really curious about sort of, like, how romcoms are changing? How they’re diversifying and how they’re, like, different ways that we visualise them than we used to when they were really popular? I feel sort of like there was this golden time for romcoms in the nineties where they were these like big box office draws and they were taken seriously by the Academy and they were weird like Jerry Maguire, and they were sort of deranged like You’ve Got Mail. Like there are so many types and it feels like now a lot of them just go straight to Netflix and streaming and they kind of often like disappear as soon as they show up. And I’m curious if you have any thoughts about that. Like maybe it’s a Hollywood business model thing. Maybe what we want has changed, like dating apps are changing how we find love. And so the way we fantasise about finding love is different.

Curtis Sittenfeld

No, I think those are interesting questions. I mean, I think the reality so it feel movies feel different in general. I mean, I’ve seen the last two romantic comedies that I saw. I watched Ticket to Paradise. That’s one that Julia Roberts, George Clooney, which I thought was actually I mean, it was thoroughly entertaining. I think they’re supposed to be in their late fifties, which I found kind of fun and refreshing.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. And also, I mean, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, it’s like platonic ideal, the OG romcom couple.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Yeah, yeah, yeah. But again, it’s I mean, they’re much older than those movies, you know, that starred Meg Ryan 30 years ago. And then I also saw a British romcom called Rye Lane. It’s super charming and delightful. And the leads are black, as are many of the cast members, which is not was not the case again with you know, there’s almost exclusively white leads in the romcoms from the nineties . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Totally.

Curtis Sittenfeld

. . . that I most remember so. So I feel like the state of the romcom is maybe more robust than people want to give it credit for. Like it’s just our culture is so splintered or something that it’s really hard for anything to get attention or anything to be the show that everyone saw, the movie that everyone saw, the book that everyone read, at this point.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. I also think maybe like the way that we define romcoms might be different now. Like they used to be, as you were saying, pretty said, it was like two people, a man and a woman, both white, often both straight, like high jinx ensue, they fall in.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Hah. Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

And now the narrative is like, there’s so many types that, you know, Crazy Rich Asians, like, could be a romcom.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Oh, I think it is. I would definitely classify that.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. And it’s sort of like it’s both a romcom and this ode to like, you know, East Asian culture or I was thinking also about Fire Island, which is like a romcom.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Oh, yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

This like ode to this queer utopia kind of.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Yeah, yeah. And a Jane Austen-inspired.

Lilah Raptopoulos

And Jane Austen, yeah, for sure. Is there anything that you want to see more of that you think we don’t see enough?

Curtis Sittenfeld

I mean, I think just sort of like I always welcome a movie that assumes the viewer’s intelligence. And I mean, especially as I get older, I like a middle-age romance seems delightful to me. You know, a little menopause. (laughter) Who among us doesn’t enjoy a menopausal romance?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. No, I agree. I was thinking that, too. I also, like. I don’t know, I would love to see, you know, Something’s Gotta Give of today. Like a you know, to older people using dating apps. I was sort of brainstorming about this about like, what are our other films that I would want to see? And I thought like, OK, what about these, like, complicated modern-day dating things like people on apps who are like polyamorous or in like different forms of relationships. I want to see that. Like, I want to see, I don’t know, an honest account of like being an interracial couple and meeting each other’s families. I want to see ...

Curtis Sittenfeld

They must exist.

Lilah Raptopoulos

They must.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Actually I just started watching the Russian Doll. And there’s like a sort of, you know, polyamorous situation going on that one of the characters is kind of cheerfully waking up from. Look, I think all of that.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, it all kind of counts. I guess all of these things. It’s just yeah, all of these things are satisfying that itch. It’s just there’s just so many more.

Curtis Sittenfeld

I mean, I think that the volume of choice allows us to be very picky and maybe even easily dissatisfied. And you know, I came of age like in the eighties and nineties. It was like if you watched whatever was on TV, you know, like if you did not have this huge array of choices, which I think is a gift in some ways, but it can almost feel like if not everything is an A-plus viewing experience, it can feel like it’s a waste of time.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, because there’s so much else.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Yeah. Or like, yeah, how many episodes do you give a show?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. I mean, I feel that there’s a strong correlation here to dating. (laughter)

Curtis Sittenfeld

Yeah. Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. How much time do you give a person?

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Curtis and I went on this long tangent talking about all the conflicts that are baked into how we think about love today. Of course, most people crave love and romance, but it comes with all these traditional custom. You know, do we still want our fathers to give us away? And the answer might be “Maybe” or “Yes”. But the fact that marriage began as a form of ownership doesn’t always square well with modern partnership.

I was at dinner with a friend recently, and we were talking about love and romance. And we were like, you know, we’ll never fully understand it. And then we, like, looked around the restaurant and thought laughed, like thinking about all the different people who are also probably talking about love and romance. We believe in love. We want happiness. We don’t understand it. We’re still sort of like, I don’t know, our hands are in the goo of trying to make sense of it. And I think that’s kind of nice.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Yeah, I mean, I agree completely. And I think actually this might be surprising given that I wrote a novel called Romantic Comedy, and it’s about people falling in love. But I actually like if someone wanted to make the case to me that love is all a lie, and it’s this sort of narrative that we all kind of perpetuate together who are like, you know, I’ve heard the argument that it’s marriage, obviously, marriage has its origins in like the consolidation of political power and real estate. Any counterargument to love I would be super interested in reading or discussing like it’s not I’m not particularly invested in making the case. I mean, I think that there is such a thing as really beautiful, transcendent moments of connection between people. Like I’m not sure about, like sort of lasting love (laughter) you know, or like, I don’t know, like. So I think that kind of debating all that is interesting.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. I’m curious if there were, like, tropes that you knew you were sort of didn’t want to fall into. Where there are certain things, as you were writing, that you were like, “No.

Curtis Sittenfeld

They will get asked often. And I think that a lot of writers are like, what’s the message in the book? Or what were you trying to say? And for me, it really is sort of more abstract than that and kind of like more and more nuanced and more like more messy, I guess. Like you, I’m not I’m not trying to sort of say this is the state of love in 2023. You know, this is what a heterosexual woman should or shouldn’t do. It’s more like, you know, it’s so weird being a person. And these are some of the experiences a person can have that are like swoony and delightful. And then these are some that are kind of like cringey and horrible and embarrassing and you mix them all together and then you have a novel.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Amazing. Curtis, this is an absolute pleasure. Thank you so much.

Curtis Sittenfeld

Thank you.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Lilah Raptopoulos

