Attack on Syria dashes hopes for better US-Russia relations

If anyone in Moscow had retained hopes for better relations with Washington under Donald Trump, those were crushed by the cruise missile attack the US President launched on a Syrian air base in the early hours of Friday.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin condemned the strike as “aggression against a sovereign state . . . under a far-fetched pretext” and a “violation of international law”. It added that the strike would “inflict major damage on US-Russia ties”.

Raising the stakes, the foreign ministry announced the suspension of a communication mechanism designed to help US and Russian armed forces prevent accidental conflict in the Syrian skies. The defence ministry added it would soon help the Syrian armed forces beef up their air defences.

“As long as President Trump only let his underlings like UN ambassador Nikki Haley do the tough talking about Russia but refrained from this kind of language himself, we thought that was a good sign, but now the gloves are off,” said a senior Russian foreign policy official. “He has turned out unpredictable.”

The official said Mr Trump appeared to return to America’s pose as the superpower that dictated to everyone else. “That will be very difficult for our president to deal with,” he said.

But despite the sharp tone, Moscow’s response remained tempered by what analysts say is the recognition that it needs a deal with the US in Syria.

“Overall, the atmosphere in the relationship is getting harsher, and I believe it may even be more difficult in many ways for the Kremlin to reach even partial agreements with Washington than under the Obama administration,” says Dmitri Trenin, head of the Carnegie Moscow Centre. “But I don’t expect a serious escalation right now, in Syria, because a political settlement there is part of Russia’s exit strategy from Syria, and Russia knows that can’t be achieved without the US.”

Russia has secured its Syrian bases in Hmeymim and Tartus with S300 and S400 air-defence missiles. “It is noticeable that its much-vaunted air-defence systems — which could have been deployed against the Tomahawk missiles although not take all 50 out — was not even activated,” wrote Mark Galeotti, an expert on the Russian military at the Institute of International Relations in Prague. “Moscow might not like Washington’s response, but nor was it willing to stand in the way of it. That’s a heartening sign of realism.”

Some Russian politicians also stressed the need for engaging the US and tried to downplay Mr Trump’s move.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the international relations committee in the Russian parliament, the Duma, urged Moscow not to “retreat” from dialogue with Washington, which he said was even more important now.

A Tomahawk missile is fired from a US destroyer in the Mediterranean © EPA

Vyacheslav Nikonov, another lawmaker with foreign relations expertise, said Washington had looked at different options and chosen a “moderate response” to the chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians earlier in the week. Mr Nikonov called the Shayrat air base a second-rate object of limited strategic significance. “We are probably talking about a certain symbolic act from Trump’s side,” he said.

So when Rex Tillerson arrives in Moscow next Tuesday for his first visit as US secretary of state, observers expect talks to be much more serious and substantive than previously thought. Russian officials briefly rejoiced over Mr Trump’s election victory last year. But they have since grown frustrated as the new administration, battling inexperience and domestic suspicions over Mr Trump’s alleged links to Russia, has been slow to start contacts and formulate clear policies towards Moscow.

Immediately before the air strikes on Shayrat, the Kremlin had intended to let Mr Tillerson lay out Washington’s priorities to see whether there was any overlap where deals could be sought. From its side, Moscow was keen on seeking co-operation on Syria, on fighting terrorism and on reviving arms-control talks.

“Syria will now probably take up much of the discussion, but maybe just as well,” said Mr Trenin. “Maybe it can bring peace closer.”