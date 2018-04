Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The war of information over the events in Salisbury has become increasingly tense. Is the UK engaging a hopeless propaganda battle with Russia? Plus, why is London witnessing a spike in knife crime? And what can be done to address it? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Gideon Rachman, Henry Mance, Miranda Green and Robert Wright of the Financial Times. Produced by Joshua Oliver.