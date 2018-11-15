Last month alone, Cathay Pacific revealed it had suffered a data leak affecting 9.4m customers, British Airways said 185,000 more people were affected by a cyber attack than previously thought, Yahoo agreed to pay $50m in damages for the biggest data theft so far, and Facebook announced hackers had gained access to sensitive information of 14m users.

Huge losses of personal data are by now a familiar story, even if the causes have changed. More than a decade ago, the UK government came under fire for losing 25m personal records after two discs were lost in the post. Then, advice from information security professionals focused on the importance of encrypting data and avoiding backing up systems to physical data tapes that could easily be misplaced.

The NotPetya attack of 2017 — which paralysed global shipping business Maersk, took out critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s banking system, and hobbled some of Europe’s largest companies — was an entirely new level of sophistication. The attack started with compromised third-party accounting software, which spread the attack through legitimate updates.

The prominence, severity and ubiquity of such attacks mean the message has been accepted generally by companies that they need to take cyber security seriously, and that they have certain specific responsibilities.

“NotPetya made all organisations sit up and take notice,” says Richard Horne, a cyber security partner at consultancy PwC.

A UK government survey published in April found that more than 90 per cent of large companies said their senior managers rated cyber security a high priority. Despite this awareness, “most organisations are still trying to get the basics right”, Mr Horne says. Such basics include keeping systems up to date, knowing where data is and keeping it contained.

The best companies are responding by making cyber security a fundamental part of how they expand as a business, he says, and thinking about where the risks are most likely to manifest. That could be in the form of ransomware — where hackers demand payment for returning access to data or for agreeing not to publish sensitive information — or, more recently, the unauthorised use of systems for digital coin mining.

For many organisations, getting to grips with cyber threats means they need to simplify their operations: decommissioning old IT systems, controlling the number of connections to the internet, and thinking about whether expansion to a new territory or product area could expose them to too much risk.

That concern spills over into mergers and acquisitions, where cyber security has become a much greater focus of due diligence efforts. “We’ve seen deals crater because of the standard of IT security of the target,” says Richard Cumbley, the head of technology and intellectual property practices at law firm Linklaters. There has been a big change in companies’ attitudes, he says. “IT security as an area of deal due diligence did not really come on the radar even three years ago.”

The shift in how companies approach dealmaking is part of a broader move to try to get ahead of cyber threats, says Paul Harragan, a senior cyber security specialist at EY.

“We’re seeing a holistic shift from cyber security strategy as reactive to proactive. The controls [many companies] have in place are very reactive — they only identify what’s already out there,” he says. “We’re noticing a shift to scenario-based testing — identifying scenarios which really could damage the business and testing them to understand how the company reacts.”

Simulating a cyber attack can help the board understand how to respond when a real breach occurs, advisers say. Some of the best-prepared companies might do dry runs with the board and senior managers many times a year.

New data privacy rules have spurred the increase in preparedness in Europe, and debate about whether new federal legislation is needed in the US. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), which came into force in the EU in May, requires companies to report certain personal data breaches within 72 hours of becoming aware of them or face fines that could be as much as €20m, or 4 per cent of annual global turnover — whichever is higher — a step-change from the regime that saw Facebook fined the maximum amount of £500,000 by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office over the Cambridge Analytica scandal over the abuse of data for political purposes.

Even if GDPR has increased companies’ awareness of data security risks, and the need to promptly identify and report breaches, businesses are still making mistakes, advisers say.

“GDPR has certainly increased awareness of [cyber security] issues, but the effectiveness of it as a tool to deal with some of the emerging issues is still questionable,” says Feng Li, chair of information management at Cass Business School.

Many companies are failing to match their investment to the pace of growth in cyber threats, Prof Li says. Others that outsource much of their security to specialists should recognise that they cannot eliminate the risk of reputational damage from a cyber breach and that the regulatory consequences still sit ultimately with the business.

While technological solutions are being developed, one of the main vulnerabilities is still the same as in the era of lost laptops and floppy discs, say advisers. Often the cause of a breach is employees not following internal policies or best practice: failing to change passwords, clicking on phishing links, or smuggling out valuable IP for financial gain.

“We’re humans,” says Prof Li. “We’re always going to make mistakes. Hackers are always going to look for vulnerabilities.”